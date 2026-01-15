OAN Plus Launches on Prime Video

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herring Networks, Inc., the parent company of One America News Network (OAN), today announced that OAN Plus is available now as a FAST Channel on Prime Video in the U.S., expanding the network's presence and broadening the range of live news and commentary available to customers.

"As viewing behavior continues to evolve, it's important that premium news brands are accessible in the environments audiences increasingly use," said Richard Levine, President of Distribution at One America News Network. "The inclusion of OAN Plus on Prime Video expands our reach in a way that is additive and complementary to our existing distribution relationships."

OAN Plus is a FAST-specifc version of One America News Network programming created specifically for free, ad-supported streaming platforms and is designed to complement OAN's existing linear and subscription distribution agreements.

The launch of OAN Plus on Prime Video is just in time for the kick-off of the 2026 midterm election advertising expenditure, expected to set record highs for CTV election ad spend.

The launch reflects OAN's broader strategy to expand reach through FAST platforms while continuing to support its traditional MVPD and virtual MVPD carriage partnerships. OAN's sister channel, AWE Plus, is currently available on Prime Video.

OAN Plus is now available to Prime Video customers in the U.S.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN") launched on July 4, 2013 dedicated to providing an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses many external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces sixteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

