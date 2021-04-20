OAN Plus Now Available on Broadcaster KGPT TV in the Wichita/Hutchinson DMA

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OAN Plus, an over-the-top ("OTT") delivered news and political talk show channel, is pleased to announce that it is available in the Wichita/Hutchinson designated market area ("DMA") on KGPT TV, sub channel 26.10. OAN Plus is an OTT free-ad-supported TV ("FAST") variant of national cable news brand One America News Network ("OAN"). OAN Plus is now available to a population of over one million people in the nation's 72nd DMA of Wichita, Kansas via KGPT 26. This is the second announced launch of OAN Plus, an OTT FAST channel, on an over-the-air ("OTA") broadcaster this month.

"I'm delighted to bring OAN Plus to the broadcast offering of KGPT TV," stated John Pappert, President of KGPT TV Channel 26. "OAN is a well-known and respected national brand. Initial customer response has been incredibly positive."

Charles Herring, president of OAN stated, "There is solid demand for quality content made available via over-the-air TV for free. Cord-cutters are moving back to over-the-air television as well as streaming content. Broadcasters can further enhance their value to the consumer and increase viewership by launching OAN Plus. We are currently engaged with a number of broadcasters from major national broadcasters to single station independents. More launches are in the works."

In addition to its recent launch on KGPT TV, OAN Plus is available on Pluto TV Ch 242, The Roku Channel, Vizio TV Ch 231, Local Now, Distro TV Ch 132, FreeCast's Select TV, GlewdTV, MyTV2Go, Freebie TV, KlowdTV, OneHubTV, Channelbox on Freeview Ch 27, and other leading FAST platforms.

