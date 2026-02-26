OAN Supercharges its Primetime Lineup Going into 2026 Midterm Elections with "David Pollack Primetime"

OAN Expands Its Evening Lineup as Midterm Election Season Heats Up

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network, ("OAN") announced today that political news analyst David Pollack will join its prime-time lineup as host of a new one-hour political talk show, David Pollack Primetime. The program will debut April 6, expanding OAN's evening coverage at a pivotal moment as the 2026 midterm election cycle accelerates across the country.

Pollack, an attorney and nationally recognized conservative commentator, emerged as one of the network's most compelling on-air voices. Following a series of highly rated guest-host appearances on Real America with Dan Ball, The Matt Gaetz Show, and Fine Point with Chanel Rion, the network elevated Pollack to a permanent prime-time role after overwhelming viewer demand.

David Pollack Primetime is built around a focused editorial mission: deliver a comprehensive, fact-driven breakdown of the day's most consequential stories, followed by rigorous analysis and debate. At a time when headlines move fast and clarity is often sacrificed, the program is designed to slow the story down, examine the facts, and explain what the news means for the American people.

"With the 2026 midterms underway, viewers are looking for disciplined coverage they can trust," said Charles Herring, President of One America News Network. "David brings legal insight, political experience, and the ability to cut through the noise. His program will provide viewers with the context they expect from primetime coverage."

"There is no shortage of commentary in today's media landscape," Pollack said. "What viewers deserve is structured, fact-based reporting followed by a serious discussion of why the story matters. Every night, we will walk through the facts, explain developments in real time, and bring in informed voices who sharpen the conversation. When you watch this program, you will understand the story before the opinions begin."

Pollack was born in Florida and holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Florida State University and a Juris Doctor from Florida International University. In addition to a legal career spanning nearly two decades, he has built a national following through radio, podcasting, and digital broadcasting. He has run for public office and served as a political advisor on large-scale local and national campaigns. Pollack has been a frequent guest commentator and substitute host across OAN's lineup. His experience in live television, long-form interviews, and structured news analysis positions him to anchor a nightly prime-time program focused on disciplined, fact-based coverage during a critical election cycle.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN") launched on July 4, 2013 dedicated to providing an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses many external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus are available to tens of millions of households via leading cable, satellite, and streaming video platforms nationwide, including Charter Communications' Spectrum TV, Dish Network, YouTube TV, and Sling, along with over 100 video platforms across the US and worldwide. OAN also provides a 24/7 live streaming app branded "OAN Live" that is available on nearly all leading streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

