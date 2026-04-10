OAN to Air Two Hour Interview with Tommy Robinson hosted by Dr. Bob Shillman of Life Lessons with Dr. Bob

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network, ("OAN") announced today that it will air a long-form interview program this weekend featuring Tommy Robinson, a controversial activist and independent journalist who has exposed Islamization and grooming gangs in the U.K. The two-hour interview will air this Saturday at 10 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Pacific and Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Pacific.

Tommy Robinson, a controversial activist and independent journalist Robert Shillman, known as Dr. Bob, host of the podcast Life Lessons with Dr. Bob

Robert Shillman, known as Dr. Bob, host of the podcast Life Lessons with Dr. Bob, provides Robinson with the opportunity to tell his story, including the good, the bad, and the politically incorrect that has impacted Robinson's hometown and his country. Shillman, founder of Cognex Corp and a passionate mega-philanthropist, has a proven history of conducting compelling long-form, one-on-one interviews with a number of newsmakers, world leaders, and controversial figures on a wide range of topics.

"OAN is committed to delivering thought provoking interviews and viewpoints on topics that are of great interest to our viewers. Robinson tells his story in an honest, no-holds-barred fashion, sharing his personal concerns for his hometown and country. We encourage viewers to join us for this compelling interview this weekend," stated Richard Levine, President of Distribution for OAN.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN") launched on July 4, 2013, with a mission to provide an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California, and draws on additional newsgathering resources including U.S. Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters.

OAN produces sixteen hours of live news each weekday, along with four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus reach tens of millions of households through major cable, satellite, and streaming platforms nationwide, including Charter Communications' Spectrum TV, Dish Network, YouTube TV, and Sling, along with over 100 additional video platforms across the US and worldwide.

The network also offers a 24/7 live streaming service through the "OAN Live" app, available on nearly all major streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

Press Contact:

Ryan Critchley – Press Relations

Herring Networks, Inc.

(858) 270-6900

[email protected]

SOURCE Herring Networks, Inc., dba One America News Network