OAN's Stephanie Myers and David Pollack Reporting Live from the CPAC Floor with Breaking News and Exclusive Interviews

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network, ("OAN") announced today that anchor Stephanie Myers and political talk show host David Pollack will provide extensive live coverage from the floor of CPAC 2026, taking place March 25th-28th. OAN's coverage will feature live reports from inside the conference, key speeches from the CPAC main stage of CPAC and exclusive interviews with members of Congress and Trump Administration officials, bringing viewers directly into the center of the conservative movement's most influential annual gathering.

OAN to Deliver Extensive LIVE Coverage of CPAC 2026, March 25th-28th

"OAN is committed to delivering our viewers more live access, more exclusive reporting, and a front-row seat to the conversations shaping the 2026 midterm election cycle," said Stephanie Myers, anchor of OAN's weekday news.

"While President Trump may not be at the top of the ballot, his America First agenda is driving the national debate," said David Pollack, host of David Pollack Primetime, which premieres on OAN on April 6, 2026. "The ideas and strategy coming out of the CPAC stage will help define the conservative push to maintain power heading into November."

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN") launched on July 4, 2013, with a mission to provide an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California, and draws on additional newsgathering resources including U.S. Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters.

OAN produces eighteen hours of live news each weekday, along with four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus reach tens of millions of households through major cable, satellite, and streaming platforms nationwide, including Charter Communications' Spectrum TV, Dish Network, YouTube TV, and Sling, along with over 100 additional video platforms across the US and worldwide. The network also offers a 24/7 live streaming service through the "OAN Live" app, available on nearly all major streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

Press Contact:

Ryan Critchley – Press Relations

Herring Networks, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Herring Networks, Inc., dba One America News Network