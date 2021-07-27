OANDA strengthens leadership team; appoints Philip Holemans as CFO

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of financial services heavyweight Philip Holemans as Chief Financial Officer. He will be responsible for optimising the firm's financial performance, ensuring compliance with global accounting standards and helping direct OANDA's growth strategy in the coming years.

With almost 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, Holemans is perhaps best known for his longstanding career at GE Capital, where he held CFO roles in the Benelux, Germany and Czechia. Having left GE, he assumed the role of CFO and Vice Chairman of the Board with Moneta Money Bank, which is listed on the Prague stock exchange. He joins OANDA from WiZink, a private equity-owned Iberian digital bank where he was also Chief Financial Officer.

"Philip brings with him significant expertise within the financial services industry. His in-depth knowledge of financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development will be invaluable as we continue on our journey to becoming one of the largest multi-asset brokers in the world. We're delighted to welcome him to the firm," said Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, Gavin Bambury.

Further commenting, Holemans said, "I'm very much looking forward to working with the OANDA team, helping to identify and implement new strategies that will continue to improve efficiencies, increase profitability and further drive the growth of the business."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or YouTube .

SOURCE OANDA

Related Links

https://www.oanda.com/

