OAS and Structuralia launch 2,000 grants to study for international online master's degrees, who can apply?

07 Feb, 2024, 10:26 ET

Find out all the deadlines and requirements to apply here.

MADRID, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Structuralia, a leading school in online education specialized in STEM areas, is pleased to announce for the fourteenth consecutive year the strategic collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS) for the delivery of  2,000 grants for online master's degrees. 

These grants, which cover 50% of the program's tuition cost, represent a joint effort to foster professional development on a regional and international level, paving the way to successful careers.

This initiative, with a track record of 14 years, provides a unique opportunity to advance professional development, allowing Latin American professionals and students to access high-quality education. The main objective of the grant program is to expand knowledge and skills in crucial areas such as civil engineering, energy, environment, construction, management and digital transformation.

With a widely diversified offer of specialized academic programs, the grants also facilitate a study opportunity with UCAM (Catholic University of Murcia), which will allow students to obtain a double degree; the proper degree from a university in Europe, and another from Structuralia. In addition, complementary benefits have been established to promote access to academic excellence, specifically aimed at women and young people between 20 and 30 years old.

The beneficiary selection process is carried out exhaustively, considering the ideal profile for the selected master's degree, compliance with the requirements (residence in an OAS member state and presentation of a letter of motivation) and the sending of the necessary documentation along with the application (copy of identity document, CV/Resume and university degree).

The application period for these postgraduate grants will extend until March 8, 2024. Those interested can obtain detailed information about the process and programs on the official website: oasscholarships.structuralia.com.

Structuralia and OAS reaffirm their joint commitment to foster access to quality education and promote professional development in the region. This collaboration will continue to strengthen the ties between both organizations, working together to build a stronger and more qualified future for Latin American professionals.

SOURCE Structuralia

