OAS General Secretariat and Government of Honduras Install Evaluation board for MACCIH

The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, indicated that "we are looking forward to the results of the evaluation, in order to take note of best practices and the opportunities for improvement." The President said that the results of the evaluation will be respected and from that point "we will have a clear route to move ahead".

The parties agreed that the evaluation process will be multidisciplinary, and that the report will be issued within a maximum period of 25 days.

MACCIH began operations in Honduras on April 19, 2016 under an agreement signed between the Honduran Government and the OAS on January 19 of that same year.

SOURCE President Juan Orlando Hernández