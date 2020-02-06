Oasis Adds X1 Social Discovery, the Industry's Leading Solution for Collecting Social Media and Web Data, to Its Diverse Suite of Technology

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis announces its addition of X1 Social Discovery™ - an industry-leading solution that enables preservation, collection and analysis of web content and social media evidence. The latest addition to Oasis' suite of technology will provide partners with a valuable option for increasing social media and internet data discovery capabilities.

X1 Social Discovery allows users to collect and search from myriad social media platforms and the internet in a legally defensible manner while preserving chain of custody, thereby supporting authentication in a court of law. The application provides users the ability to search, review, and produce data all within the X1 Social Discovery application or to export to Relativity and other review platforms. Case teams can dive into data and isolate critical information and content, giving them a unique ability to quickly and comprehensively review online material, providing access to critical, otherwise ephemeral evidence.

"X1 Social Discovery represents a breakthrough in a rapidly growing area of electronic discovery: social media," stated Brandon Law, CEO and founder of Oasis. "With the growing impact of social media's relevance in litigation, X1 Social Discovery is the tool we've been waiting for to stay ahead of the game."

Oasis has a rich history in being able to offer access to some of the industry's leading technology; this partnership presents another opportunity for them and X1 to be on the front lines of innovation and software knowledge.

"We're excited to partner with Oasis to provide their sizable and growing channel of service providers with X1 Social Discovery's powerful social media and web content collection capabilities in a turn-key solution," stated Craig Carpenter, CEO of X1. "It's important for X1 to help customers use our technology however they want while maintaining the speed, quality, security and reliability of our solutions. Our partnership with Oasis is a major step down this path towards ever-greater customer-centricity."

About Oasis – Oasis delivers private cloud and custom infrastructure solutions for corporate legal teams and the vendors that support them. We provide access to leading eDiscovery applications in world-class data centers built to the unique specifications of legal teams worldwide. Private cloud customers benefit from the scalability, reliability, and enhanced security associated with traditional public cloud options while still working within the rigid requirements unique to the legal industry. For more information, visit www.oasisdiscovery.com.

About X1 – X1 makes enterprise information actionable, in-place wherever it resides, for eDiscovery, GRC, privacy, productivity and social media purposes. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients' and users' mission-critical needs every day. For more information, visit www.x1.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Oasis

X1

SOURCE Oasis

Related Links

http://www.oasisdiscovery.com

