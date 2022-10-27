OASIS Consortium Appoints Managing Director Erica DeLorenzo

Non-profit veteran will support the Consortium's rapid growth and amplify its mission

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Consortium , a leading industry organization that builds digital sustainability through ethical standards, announced the appointment of former MMA Global SVP of Membership Erica DeLorenzo as Managing Director.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of the Consortium's rapid growth, including increased representation from across the social media, dating and gaming industries on its Safety Advisory Board, and the launch of the first-ever User Safety Standards for the metaverse .

"At OASIS, we aspire to build an ethical-by-design digital future. Our members and advisors recognize that we can do well by doing good," said Tiffany Xingyu Wang, President & Co-founder, Oasis Consortium. "Erica has an impressive breadth and depth of experience in growing and operating memberships to drive collaboration. We are thrilled to bring on Erica as Managing Director to help us bring our mission to the market."

DeLorenzo has a wealth of experience in building association memberships and driving self-regulation programs. She will further develop OASIS memberships, organize topic-specific committees and advisory boards, and work with brands and platforms to adopt the Oasis User Safety Standards. With her extensive experience of driving self-regulation programs, DeLorenzo will also develop auditing and compliance programs for members.

"I am excited to join the movement that Tiffany Xingyu Wang and the OASIS members have created and to lead the organization into its next phase of growth," said DeLorenzo. "Fostering principles of safety, privacy and inclusion represent the best of the online media and marketing industry and can reduce toxicity and harm in our digital environments."

DeLorenzo has worked for two decades in advertising and marketing, including seven years at marketing trade association MMA Global leaving as Senior Vice President, Membership. Prior to that she served as Vice President of Business Development at game distributor and media network WildTangent, and was one of the first executives to manage the development of industry practices at the IAB.

About OASIS

OASIS Consortium brings together the builders, creators and funders of the Internet to build trust as we step into a Web3.0 world. Our global network of thought leaders and practitioners come from social networks, online gaming, dating sites and more, representing every facet of the Internet – technologists, platforms, and advertisers – to create a new digital sustainability model for businesses to adopt. We are the organization behind Digital Sustainability Seals, a signifier of businesses that operate ethically in the digital world. OASIS Consortium is a 501(c)(6). For more, go to www.OASISConsortium.com or visit us at LinkedIn or Twitter .

