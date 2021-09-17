Oasis Enhances Its eDiscovery Suite with Advanced AI Technology from Relativity

Oasis clients now have access to eDiscovery's most advanced text analytics and machine learning solution. Tweet this

"Relativity has been a great software partner over the years and this move further solidifies our relationship," said Brandon Law, Oasis Founder and CEO. "Relativity's commitment and advocacy for the use of AI in the legal field has led to widespread adoption of analytics throughout the space. It's no coincidence that their technology is the most advanced of its kind."

Oasis clients now have the ability to leverage popular Relativity workflows such as email threading, textual duplication identification, language identification, categorization, continuous active learning, and much more.

"Oasis is an excellent Relativity partner and we continue to appreciate their level of expertise and dedication to the growth and development of our software offerings," said Greg Ball, VP of Engineering and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning at Relativity. "We are delighted that Oasis will be championing AI capabilities and look forward to the future success of our partnership."

Oasis was founded in 2012 to simplify the adoption of modern technology by providing compliant private cloud solutions, an eDiscovery software suite, and integrated technology solutions including data centers, infrastructure management, administration, cybersecurity, and all the service layers in between. The fully distributed company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact [email protected].

