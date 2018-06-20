OASIS Maintains Safety Again at This Year's Canadian Fair

This year's celebrations are centered around the Canada-China Year of Tourism, with plenty of special deals on Canadian products, as well as food, wine, live music, fashion, hockey, games and much more. Visitors are invited to stop by the OASIS booth for some fun with raffles and a little health information, something for the whole family.

Apart from the food and festivities, special happy hour discounts will happen between 4 and 5pm throughout the event, as well as an after party with more happy hour specials happening at the bar of the Four Seasons for all wearing Canada Day wristbands.

Canada Birthday Fair Tickets can be purchased through the link at the bottom of their post. Click Here to view.

Event Information:

Saturday, June 23, 2018

11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Canadian International School of Beijing

No.38 Liangmaqiao Road,

Chaoyang District, Beijing

Ticket Price

Adults: 100 RMB

Kids under 12 years old: 20 RMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-maintains-safety-again-at-this-years-canadian-fair-300669258.html

SOURCE BEIJING MINGDE CO.,LTD