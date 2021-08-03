Oasis Midstream Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results, Increases Distribution and Updates Outlook

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) ("OMP" or the "Partnership") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021, declared its second quarter 2021 distribution, and updated its outlook.

2Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Exceeded volumes guidance across almost all DevCos and commodities;

Increased cash distribution by $0.01 /unit, declaring a distribution of $0.56 /unit ( $2.24 /unit annualized);

/unit, declaring a distribution of /unit ( /unit annualized); Net income was $35 .2MM and net cash from operating activities was $58 .6MM;

.2MM and net cash from operating activities was .6MM; Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $55 .8MM was above high-end of guidance ($52MM-$55MM);

of .8MM was above high-end of guidance ($52MM-$55MM); Distributable Cash Flow (1) ("DCF") was $43 .0MM. DCF coverage of 1.6x exceeded guidance of 1.3x;

("DCF") was .0MM. DCF coverage of 1.6x exceeded guidance of 1.3x; Free Cash Flow (1) was $5 .1MM;

was .1MM; Commenced crude oil and water services to third-party producer in the Permian Basin following Oasis Petroleum's divestiture of its Permian Basin E&P assets;

Received acreage dedication from Oasis Petroleum in the City of Williston project area;

Recently expanded third-party business in the Permian Basin, expanding opportunity set with pipeline to Wink;

ESG focus capturing approximately 99% of Oasis Petroleum's gas volumes in Wild Basin.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of all non-GAAP measures included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Reid, commented, "Oasis Midstream Partners had an impressive second quarter as continued strong operational performance and cost control supported profitability and led the Partnership to exceed expectations. Additionally, OMP announced two major projects including City of Williston in the Bakken and a pipeline connection to Wink in the Delaware. These projects have compelling underlying economics which support strong EBITDA growth while increasing OMP's footprint for additional third-party opportunities. Congratulations to the team for their exceptional efforts and continued success."

City of Williston Project Dedication

Oasis Petroleum has approved a dedication to OMP for the City of Williston project area, which includes services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water. The City of Williston is one of Oasis Petroleum's top operating areas and is located in close proximity to Oasis Petroleum's Indian Hills project area. Volumes under each services offering are expected to flow as soon as late 2022, driving significant EBITDA contribution in 2023. OMP has identified numerous third party opportunities in the area that could further enhance overall project economics.

OMP expects capital expenditures ("CapEx") for City of Williston to range between $4MM and $6MM for 2021, as the Partnership begins capturing right-of-way, and to range between $37MM and $43MM for 2022. OMP expects to achieve an attractive build multiple on these assets and anticipates the project, along with other developments noted below, will support solid year-over-year EBITDA growth in 2023.

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the period presented:



2Q21





(In millions) Bighorn DevCo

Operating income $ 15.3

Depreciation and amortization 2.6

Total CapEx 0.5

Bobcat DevCo

Operating income $ 22.5

Depreciation and amortization 4.2

Total CapEx 9.0

Beartooth DevCo

Operating income $ 8.3

Depreciation and amortization 2.3

Total CapEx —

Panther DevCo

Operating income $ 1.4

Depreciation and amortization 0.2

Total CapEx 3.7

Total OMP

DevCo operating income $ 47.5

Public company expenses 1.1

Partnership operating income 46.4

Depreciation and amortization 9.4

Equity-based compensation expense —

Capitalized interest —

Maintenance CapEx 2.1

Expansion CapEx 11.1

Total CapEx 13.2



Updated Outlook

2021

3Q21 EBITDA is expected to range between $56MM – $59MM, with the increase over 2Q21 driven by volumes from well completions in Wild Basin and the Permian Basin that occurred late in 2Q21;



4Q21 EBITDA is expected to decrease from 3Q21 levels by approximately $6MM, reflecting a planned gas plant turnaround at the Partnership's 200 MMscfpd gas plant in Wild Basin;



FY2021 EBITDA guidance range of $218MM - $224MM includes the impact from the gas plant turnaround. Excluding the gas plant turnaround, midpoint EBITDA guidance would have been approximately $1MM higher than prior guidance;



Distribution coverage is expected to approximate 1.4x in 3Q21;



As expected with Oasis Petroleum's announcement of the acquisition of assets in the Williston Basin, Oasis Petroleum will be directing incremental activity on the Williston Basin assets in Beartooth DevCo, Indian Hills and in the newly dedicated City of Williston project area. Additionally, OMP is investing capital to third-party business in the Permian Basin, including incremental activity to support the buyer of Oasis Petroleum's Permian Basin E&P assets and to build a crude line to Wink for a separate third-party customer. As a result of this additional activity, FY2021 CapEx is now expected to be $73MM - $78MM versus prior guidance of $53MM – $58MM;



3Q21 CapEx is expected to be $22MM – $27MM;



2021 maintenance CapEx as a percent of EBITDA is expected to range between 7% – 8% with 2H21 approximating 12%, which includes capital for the planned gas plant turnaround.

2022 and 2023

OMP is investing across its Williston Basin position in anticipation of future activity. Primary areas of focus include South Nesson (dedicated in February 2021 ), City of Williston (dedicated in July 2021 ), Painted Woods (OMP has ROFR), Indian Hills, Alger , Wild Basin, as well as third-party areas.

), City of Williston (dedicated in ), Painted Woods (OMP has ROFR), Indian Hills, , Wild Basin, as well as third-party areas.

Additionally, OMP is investing in the Permian Basin given an acceleration of activity from its anchor customer and growing third-party business.



2022E EBITDA is expected to increase high-single-digits versus 2021, as the South Nesson project area volumes come online in 2022. 1Q22 EBITDA should be the lowest of the year and highest in 4Q22.



OMP expects to increase its capital spend in 2022 versus 2021, as the Partnership invests capital in South Nesson, Indian Hills, City of Williston, and the Permian Basin areas, which is expected to drive mid-teens growth in 2023.

The following table presents throughput volumes for the second quarter of 2021, as well as updated guidance for the third quarter of 2021 and full-year 2021:





Metric

2Q21 Actual

3Q21 Guidance

FY21 Guidance Bighorn DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

25.6

25 - 27

25 - 26 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

191.5

185 - 195

183 - 188 Bobcat DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

17.9

20 - 23

19 - 20 Natural gas service volumes

MMscfpd

232.8

230 - 237

228 - 232 Water service volumes

MBowpd

41.5

37 - 39

38 - 39 Beartooth DevCo















Water service volumes

MBowpd

84.9

73 - 80

76 - 80 Panther DevCo















Crude oil service volumes

MBopd

9.4

18 - 23

12 - 15 Water service volumes

MBowpd

29.7

27 - 30

27 - 29

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Partnership had cash and cash equivalents of $9.7MM and $213.0MM of borrowings outstanding and $5.5MM of outstanding letters of credit under its revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility). As of June 30, 2021, the aggregate commitments under the Revolving Credit Facility were $450.0MM, and the Partnership had an unused borrowing capacity of $231.5MM.

Quarterly Distribution

On August 3, 2021, the board of directors of OMP GP LLC (the "General Partner") declared the quarterly cash distribution for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.56 per unit, payable on August 27, 2021 to unitholders of record as of August 16, 2021.

Qualified Notice

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Conference Call Information

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

The conference call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Partnership, including the Partnership's capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas and our customers' demand for our services. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot predict whether or when economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a leading fee-based master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc., to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.



OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020









(In thousands, except unit data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,711



$ 5,147

Accounts receivable 3,434



4,295

Accounts receivable – Oasis Petroleum 84,179



66,283

Inventory 5,878



6,986

Prepaid expenses 2,277



3,695

Other current assets 140



649

Total current assets 105,619



87,055

Property, plant and equipment 1,194,224



1,180,819

Less: accumulated depreciation, amortization and impairment (259,214)



(240,877)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 935,010



939,942

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,161



1,643

Other assets 3,315



2,053

Total assets $ 1,045,105



$ 1,030,693

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 1,148



$ 2,226

Accounts payable – Oasis Petroleum 30,308



28,074

Accrued liabilities 26,947



17,931

Accrued interest payable 9,518



360

Current operating lease liabilities 963



945

Other current liabilities 471



471

Total current liabilities 69,355



50,007

Long-term debt 653,387



450,000

Asset retirement obligations 808



774

Operating lease liabilities 247



733

Other liabilities 5,285



5,521

Total liabilities 729,082



507,035

Equity





Limited partners





Common units (48,627,680 and 20,061,366 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively) 316,023



193,536

Subordinated units (None and 13,750,000 units issued and outstanding at June 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) —



44,030

General Partner —



1,027

Total partners' equity 316,023



238,593

Non-controlling interests —



285,065

Total equity 316,023



523,658

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,045,105



$ 1,030,693



OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues













Midstream services – Oasis Petroleum $ 65,064



$ 56,946



$ 132,227



$ 138,939

Midstream services – third parties 1,188



5,242



2,088



9,088

Product sales – Oasis Petroleum 28,992



3,869



61,273



24,657

Product sales – third parties 12



6



41



6

Total revenues 95,256



66,063



195,629



172,690

Operating expenses













Costs of product sales 19,152



2,215



41,928



10,647

Operating and maintenance 12,220



14,508



25,326



31,348

Depreciation and amortization 9,416



11,881



18,401



22,078

Impairment 2



216



2



101,983

General and administrative 8,082



9,286



16,532



17,737

Total operating expenses 48,872



38,106



102,189



183,793

Operating income (loss) 46,384



27,957



93,440



(11,103)

Other expenses













Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (11,230)



(5,186)



(15,291)



(35,443)

Other expense —



(101)



(69)



(143)

Total other expense, net (11,230)



(5,287)



(15,360)



(35,586)

Net income (loss) 35,154



22,670



78,080



(46,689)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests —



10,796



17,025



12,836

Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis Midstream

Partners LP 35,154



11,874



61,055



(59,525)

Less: Net income attributable to General Partner —



1,027



—



2,034

Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners $ 35,154



$ 10,847



$ 61,055



$ (61,559)

Earnings (loss) per limited partner unit













Common units – basic $ 0.72



$ 0.32



$ 1.45



$ (1.82)

Common units – diluted 0.72



0.32



1.45



(1.82)

Weighted average number of limited partner units outstanding













Common units – basic 48,611



20,045



35,407



20,043

Common units – diluted 48,620



20,045



35,416



20,043



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and FCF are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for interest expense, net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures prepared under GAAP. Because Cash Interest, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and FCF exclude some but not all items that affect interest expense, net income and net cash provided by operating activities and may vary among companies, the amounts presented may not be comparable to similar metrics of other companies.

Cash Interest

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization of deferred financing costs included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Partnership's debt, excluding non-cash amortization, and the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense, net of capitalized interest, to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(In thousands) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest $ 11,230



$ 5,186



$ 15,291



$ 35,443

Capitalized interest —



68



—



317

Amortization of deferred financing costs (472)



(271)



(1,805)



(541)

Cash Interest $ 10,758



$ 4,983



$ 13,486



$ 35,218

Less: Cash Interest attributable to non-controlling interests(1) —



(3)



(3)



(6)

Cash Interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP $ 10,758



$ 4,980



$ 13,483



$ 35,212



__________________

(1) Prior to the closing of the Simplification on March 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense (net of capitalized interest), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation expenses and other similar non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and its ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnership's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") and Free Cash Flow ("FCF")

DCF and FCF are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Partnership's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Partnership defines DCF as Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Partnership less Cash Interest attributable to the Partnership and maintenance capital expenditures attributable to the Partnership. The Partnership defines FCF as DCF less expansion capital expenditures attributable to the Partnership and unitholder distributions. DCF and FCF should not be considered alternatives to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of DCF and FCF provide information useful to investors and analysts for assessing the Partnership's results of operations, financial performance and ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure, coupled with the Partnerships ability to make distributions to its unitholders. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to DCF and FCF are net income (loss) and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and FCF for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 35,154



$ 22,670



$ 78,080



$ (46,689)

Depreciation and amortization 9,416



11,881



18,401



22,078

Impairment 2



216



2



101,983

Equity-based compensation expenses 16



67



503



133

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 11,230



5,186



15,291



35,443

Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,818



$ 40,020



$ 112,277



$ 112,948

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling

interests(1) —



14,208



20,572



40,746

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners

LP $ 55,818



$ 25,812



$ 91,705



$ 72,202

Cash interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 10,758



4,980



13,483



35,212

Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis

Midstream Partners LP 2,109



460



2,283



1,893

Distributable Cash Flow $ 42,951



$ 20,372



$ 75,939



$ 35,097

Expansion capital expenditures attributable to Oasis

Midstream Partners LP 11,112



1,748



242,426



17,314

LP distributions 26,745



18,258



45,012



36,516

GP distributions —



1,027



1,027



2,034

Free Cash Flow $ 5,094



$ (661)



$ (212,526)



$ (20,767)

















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 58,617



$ 51,479



$ 98,058



$ 113,145

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 11,230



5,186



15,291



35,443

Changes in working capital (13,571)



(16,375)



718



(35,099)

Other non-cash adjustments (458)



(270)



(1,790)



(541)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,818



$ 40,020



$ 112,277



$ 112,948

Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests(1) —



14,208



20,572



40,746

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners

LP $ 55,818



$ 25,812



$ 91,705



$ 72,202

Cash interest attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners LP 10,758



4,980



13,483



35,212

Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to Oasis

Midstream Partners LP 2,109



460



2,283



1,893

Distributable Cash Flow $ 42,951



$ 20,372



$ 75,939



$ 35,097

Expansion capital expenditures attributable to Oasis

Midstream Partners LP 11,112



1,748



242,426



17,314

LP distributions 26,745



18,258



45,012



36,516

GP distributions —



1,027



1,027



2,034

Free Cash Flow $ 5,094



$ (661)



$ (212,526)



$ (20,767)

















Distributions declared













Limited partners $ 27,232



$ 18,258



$ 53,977



$ 36,516

Incentive distribution rights —



1,027



—



2,054

Total distributions $ 27,232



$ 19,285



$ 53,977



$ 38,570

















DCF coverage ratio 1.6 x

1.1 x

1.4 x

0.9 x

__________________

(1)Prior to the closing of the Simplification on March 30, 2021.

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP

