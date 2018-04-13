Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules First Quarter 2018 Conference Call for May 8, 2018

HOUSTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its First Quarter 2018 financial and operational results on Monday, May 7, 2018 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2018 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:
Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Time: 11:30 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/25388
OR:
Dial-in: 888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061
Conference ID: 6444678
Website: www.oasismidstream.com
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Tuesday, May 15, 2018 by dialing:
Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529
Intl. replay: 412-317-0088
Conference ID: 10119292
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com.
Additionally, Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis Petroleum plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
May 8: Morgan Stanley's 2018 E&P Conference – Houston, TX
May 15: TPH's 2018 Hotter 'N Hell Conference – Houston, TX
May 15-16: Citi's 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference – Boston, MA
June 5-6: RBC's 2018 Global Energy & Power Conference – New York, NY
June 12-13: Wells Fargo's 2018 West Coast Energy Conference – San Francisco, CA
June 18-20: J.P. Morgan's 2018 Energy Equity Investor Conference – New York, NY
About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.
Contact:
Oasis Midstream Partners
Richard Robuck, (281) 404-9602
CFO & SVP Finance
