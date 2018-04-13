Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules First Quarter 2018 Conference Call for May 8, 2018

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Time: 11:30 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/25388

OR:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061

Conference ID: 6444678

Website: www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Tuesday, May 15, 2018 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529

Intl. replay: 412-317-0088

Conference ID: 10119292

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com.

Additionally, Oasis Midstream Partners and Oasis Petroleum plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 8: Morgan Stanley's 2018 E&P Conference – Houston, TX

May 15: TPH's 2018 Hotter 'N Hell Conference – Houston, TX

May 15-16: Citi's 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference – Boston, MA

June 5-6: RBC's 2018 Global Energy & Power Conference – New York, NY

June 12-13: Wells Fargo's 2018 West Coast Energy Conference – San Francisco, CA

June 18-20: J.P. Morgan's 2018 Energy Equity Investor Conference – New York, NY

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP

Oasis Midstream is a growth-oriented, fee-based master limited partnership initially formed by Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum and strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. Oasis Midstream's initial assets are located in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana. For more information, please visit Oasis Midstream's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:

Oasis Midstream Partners

Richard Robuck, (281) 404-9602

CFO & SVP Finance

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-for-may-8-2018-300629666.html

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP

