Oasis Petroleum Announces New Investor Presentation and Participation in Virtual Conference

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced that it has posted a new investor presentation on its web site, www.oasispetroleum.com, outlining the Company's new strategic and financial priorities. In addition, the Company said it will participate in Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference 2021 that will be held virtually this year on January 7, 2021 and will host 1x1 sessions with investors throughout the day.

Board Chair and CEO Douglas E. Brooks commented, "We are pleased to make available our new investor deck. It provides details on our new operational and financial strategy that is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow to ensure a strong and sustainable Oasis. Our management team and Board are committed to executing on that strategy that is closely aligned with our shareholder interests. We believe that Oasis is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet, quality assets that generate strong, sustainable free cash flow and new strategic priorities."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and its 2019 Form 10-K. These risks and uncertainties are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. There is no assurance that the goals, expectations, and timing herein can or will be met. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its estimates as of any future date. Oasis assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com .

