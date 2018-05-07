Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Earnings

Recent Highlights:

Produced 76.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoepd") in the first quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 22% over the first quarter of 2017.

Completed and placed on production 17 gross (11.2 net) operated wells, including 16 gross (10.2 net) operated wells in the Williston Basin and 1 gross (1.0 net) operated well in the Delaware Basin, in the first quarter of 2018.

Basin, in the first quarter of 2018. Oil differentials improved to $1.67 off of NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("WTI") in the first quarter of 2018, approximately a 65% decrease over the first quarter of 2017.

off of NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("WTI") in the first quarter of 2018, approximately a 65% decrease over the first quarter of 2017. Lease operating expenses ("LOE") per barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") decreased over 15% to $6.48 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $7.71 per Boe in the first quarter of 2017.

in the first quarter of 2018 compared to per Boe in the first quarter of 2017. Exploration and production ("E&P") capital expenditures ("CapEx") were $176.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 .

for the three months ended . Closed on the Permian Basin Acquisition from Forge Energy on February 14, 2018 , adding an average of approximately 3.6 MBoepd of production and approximately 22,000 net undeveloped acres.

, adding an average of approximately 3.6 MBoepd of production and approximately 22,000 net undeveloped acres. Delivered net cash provided by operating activities was $228.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $232.9 million for the first quarter of 2018. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

"Oasis delivered a formidable start to the year by growing volumes to 76,800 Boe per day in the first quarter while maintaining top tier capital efficiency and recycle ratio," said Thomas B. Nusz, Oasis' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong start to the year enables the company to stand by its projection of being free cash flow positive on our E&P business for the year, while continuing to grow volumes 15% to 20% year over year. Internally controlled infrastructure through OMS supported flow assurance, reduced costs, and provided access to liquid marketing points. This combination resulted in reduced downtime and per barrel operating costs in spite of abnormally difficult winter conditions. Also, our access to liquid marketing points as a result of strategic investments in our integrated midstream infrastructure continue to help us realize improved price differentials. We closed the Permian Basin Acquisition on February 14, 2018 and we have now taken over operations. Expansion of our service partnerships developed in the Williston Basin has helped us secure critical services at market competitive prices. Continued positive results of our wells and offsets give us confidence in our plan. Our completion cadence is on track, if not a little ahead, and we have secured a second rig for the Permian which should spud by the end of May. We have increased our full year guidance to 81.0 to 84.0 MBoepd and expect production in the second quarter of 2018 to be 76.0 to 80.5 MBoepd, with the Williston being between 72.5 and 76.5 MBoepd and the Delaware being around 3.5 to 4.0 MBoepd."

Operating Guidance Update

The following table presents actual results for the first quarter of 2018 as well as updated full year 2018 guidance for certain operating data:

Metric 1Q 2018 Actual

Prior

Full Year Guidance

Updated

Full Year Guidance Production (MBoepd) 76.8

80.0 - 83.0

81.0 - 84.0 Differential to WTI ($ per Bbl) $1.67

$1.50 - $2.00

$1.50 - $2.00 LOE ($ per Boe) $6.48

$7.00 - $7.50

$6.50 - $7.50 Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses ("MT&G") ($ per Boe)(1) $3.01

$2.75 - $3.00

$2.75 - $3.00 Production taxes (% of oil & gas revenue) 8.5%

8.1% - 8.4%

8.2% - 8.5% General and administrative expenses ("G&A") ($ in millions) $27.9

$105.0 - $115.0

$105.0 - $115.0 CapEx ($ in millions)









E&P CapEx $176.9

$815.0 - $855.0

$815.0 - $855.0 OMS and OWS CapEx $93.1

$235.0 - $275.0

$235.0 - $275.0 Other CapEx $6.3

$40.0

$40.0





(1) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances.

Operational and Financial Update

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



Quarter Ended:

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

3/31/2017 Production data:









Oil (Bopd) 58,713



57,238



49,281

Natural gas (MMcfpd) 108,635



95,812



83,470

Total production (Boepd) 76,819



73,207



63,192

Percent Oil 76.4 %

78.2 %

78.0 % Average sales prices:









Oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 61.20



$ 54.97



$ 47.03

Differential to WTI ($ per Bbl) 1.67



0.50



4.88

Oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)(1)(2) 54.18



53.41



45.24

Oil derivative settlements - net cash payments ($ in millions)(2) (37.1)



(8.2)



(8.0)

Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(3) 4.12



4.64



3.81

Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)(2)(3) 4.13



4.72



3.82

Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash receipts ($ in millions)(2) 0.1



0.7



—

Selected financial data ($ in millions):









Revenues:









Oil revenues $ 323.4



$ 289.5



$ 208.6

Natural gas revenues 40.3



40.9



28.7

Purchased oil and gas sales 18.0



31.1



27.6

Midstream revenues 27.9



23.8



14.6

Well services revenues 11.6



19.2



5.6

Total revenues $ 421.2



$ 404.5



$ 285.1

Net cash provided by operating activities 228.4



209.1



107.8

Adjusted EBITDA 232.9



236.2



150.6

Select operating expenses:









LOE $ 44.8



$ 43.3



$ 43.9

Midstream operating expenses 8.0



6.7



3.3

Well services operating expenses(5) 7.4



13.4



4.6

MT&G(4) 20.8



19.0



10.1

Non-cash valuation charges 0.2



(1.3)



0.9

Purchased oil and gas expenses 18.0



31.6



28.0

Production taxes 31.0



27.8



20.3

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") 149.3



146.6



126.7

Total select operating expenses $ 279.5



$ 287.1



$ 237.8

Select operating expenses data:









LOE ($ per Boe) $ 6.48



$ 6.42



$ 7.71

MT&G ($ per Boe)(4) 3.01



2.83



1.77

DD&A ($ per Boe) 21.59



21.76



22.27

E&P G&A ($ per Boe) 3.40



2.93



3.54

Production taxes (% of oil and gas revenue) 8.5 %

8.4 %

8.6 %





(1) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. (2) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (3) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (4) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. (5) For the three months ended March 31, 2017, well services operating expenses have been adjusted to include $0.7 million for certain well services direct field labor compensation expenses which were previously recognized in general and administrative expenses on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

G&A totaled $27.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, $23.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $6.8 million, or $0.98 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $6.7 million, or $1.18 per Boe, in the first quarter of 2017 and $6.1 million, or $0.90 per Boe, in the fourth quarter of 2017. G&A for the Company's E&P segment totaled $23.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Interest expense was $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $36.3 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $36.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Capitalized interest totaled $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Cash Interest totaled $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2018, $35.1 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $35.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $0.8 million, resulting in an 18.2% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax income for the quarter. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $202.8 million, resulting in a 271.5% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax loss for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, as compared to a net income of $23.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis (non-GAAP) was $30.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Oasis of $11.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017. For a definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $232.9 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $150.6 million for the first quarter of 2017. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures

The following table depicts the Company's total CapEx by category:



1Q 2018 CapEx ($ in millions):

E&P $ 176.9

Well services 4.3

Other(1) 6.3

Total CapEx before acquisitions and midstream 187.5

Midstream 88.8

Total CapEx before acquisitions 276.3

Acquisitions 890.9

Total CapEx(2) $ 1,167.2





























(1) Other CapEx includes such items as administrative capital and capitalized interest. (2) Total CapEx reflected in the table above differs from the amounts for capital expenditures and acquisitions shown in the statements of cash flows in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements because amounts reflected in the table above include changes in accrued liabilities from the previous reporting period for CapEx, while the amounts presented in the statements of cash flows is presented on a cash basis.

The Company's CapEx totaled $1,167.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, of which $890.9 million was related to acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, Oasis continues to expect total CapEx to be approximately $1,090 million and $1,170 million for the full year 2018.

Hedging Activity

As of May 7, 2018, the Company had the following outstanding commodity derivative contracts, which settle monthly and are priced off of WTI for crude oil and NYMEX Henry Hub for natural gas:





Three Months Ending

Six Months Ending



June 30, 2018

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2019 Crude oil (Volume in MBblpd)































Swaps















Volume

45.3



41.5



13.0



13.0

Price

$ 52.80



$ 53.00



$ 53.47



$ 53.47

Collars















Volume

3.0



3.0



1.0



1.0

Floor

$ 48.67



$ 48.67



$ 50.00



$ 50.00

Ceiling

$ 53.07



$ 53.07



$ 71.00



$ 71.00

3-way















Volume

—



—



10.0



9.0

Sub-Floor

$ —



$ —



$ 40.50



$ 40.00

Floor

$ —



$ —



$ 51.00



$ 50.56

Ceiling

$ —



$ —



$ 68.56



$ 67.80

Total Crude Oil Volume

48.3



44.5



24.0



23.0



















Natural Gas (Volume in MMBtupd)















Swaps















Volume

23,000



29,000



3,000



—

Price

$ 3.05



$ 3.02



$ 2.93



$ —

Total Natural Gas Volume

23,000



29,000



3,000



—



The March 2018 crude oil derivative contracts settled at a net $15.0 million paid in April 2018 and will be included in the Company's second quarter 2018 derivative settlements.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com .

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,735



$ 16,720

Accounts receivable, net 370,978



363,580

Inventory 23,039



19,367

Prepaid expenses 5,954



7,631

Derivative instruments —



344

Intangible assets, net 958



—

Other current assets 193



193

Total current assets 418,857



407,835

Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 8,911,096



7,838,955

Other property and equipment 963,871



868,746

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (2,688,361)



(2,534,215)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 7,186,606



6,173,486

Derivative instruments —



9

Long-term inventory 12,506



12,200

Other assets 20,961



21,600

Total assets $ 7,638,930



$ 6,615,130

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 16,127



$ 13,370

Revenues and production taxes payable 245,198



213,995

Accrued liabilities 233,422



236,480

Accrued interest payable 20,681



38,963

Derivative instruments 149,657



115,716

Advances from joint interest partners 4,888



4,916

Other current liabilities 40



40

Total current liabilities 670,013



623,480

Long-term debt 2,696,534



2,097,606

Deferred income taxes 306,749



305,921

Asset retirement obligations 51,955



48,511

Derivative instruments 19,699



19,851

Other liabilities 7,822



6,182

Total liabilities 3,752,772



3,101,551

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 319,384,813 shares issued and 317,363,008 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 270,627,014 shares issued and 269,295,466 shares outstanding at December 31, 2017 3,154



2,668

Treasury stock, at cost: 2,021,805 and 1,331,548 shares at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (28,200)



(22,179)

Additional paid-in capital 3,055,003



2,677,217

Retained earnings 718,575



717,985

Oasis share of stockholders' equity 3,748,532



3,375,691

Non-controlling interests 137,626



137,888

Total stockholders' equity 3,886,158



3,513,579

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,638,930



$ 6,615,130



Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands, except per share data) Revenues





Oil and gas revenues $ 363,671



$ 237,252

Purchased oil and gas sales 18,037



27,631

Midstream revenues 27,922



14,606

Well services revenues 11,586



5,627

Total revenues 421,216



285,116

Operating expenses





Lease operating expenses 44,781



43,872

Midstream operating expenses 7,985



3,327

Well services operating expenses 7,387



4,560

Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses 21,013



10,951

Purchased oil and gas expenses 17,998



28,002

Production taxes 31,000



20,299

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 149,265



126,666

Exploration expenses 769



1,489

Impairment 93



2,682

General and administrative expenses 27,940



23,176

Total operating expenses 308,231



265,024

Operating income 112,985



20,092

Other income (expense)





Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (71,116)



56,075

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (37,146)



(36,321)

Other income (expense) (183)



16

Total other income (expense) (108,445)



19,770

Income before income taxes 4,540



39,862

Income tax expense (828)



(16,037)

Net income including non-controlling interests 3,712



23,825

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,122



—

Net income attributable to Oasis $ 590



$ 23,825

Earnings attributable to Oasis per share:





Basic $ 0.00



$ 0.10

Diluted 0.00



0.10

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 290,105



233,068

Diluted 291,738



237,900



Oasis Petroleum Inc. Selected Financial and Operational Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Operating results (in thousands):





Revenues





Oil revenues $ 323,386



$ 208,594

Natural gas revenues 40,285



28,658

Purchased oil and gas sales 18,037



27,631

Midstream revenues 27,922



14,606

Well services revenues 11,586



5,627

Total revenues $ 421,216



$ 285,116

Production data:





Oil (MBbls) 5,284



4,435

Natural gas (MMcf) 9,777



7,512

Oil equivalents (MBoe) 6,914



5,687

Average daily production (Boe per day) 76,819



63,192

Average sales prices:





Oil, without derivative settlements (per Bbl) $ 61.20



$ 47.03

Oil, with derivative settlements (per Bbl)(1) 54.18



45.24

Natural gas, without derivative settlements (per Mcf)(2) 4.12



3.81

Natural gas, with derivative settlements (per Mcf)(1)(2) 4.13



3.82

Costs and expenses (per Boe of production):





Lease operating expenses $ 6.48



$ 7.71

MT&G(3) 3.01



1.77

Production taxes 4.48



3.57

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 21.59



22.27

G&A(4) 4.04



4.08

E&P G&A 3.40



3.54





























(1) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (2) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (3) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. (4) For the three months ended March 31, 2017, well services operating expenses have been adjusted to include $0.7 million for certain well services direct field labor compensation expenses which were previously recognized in general and administrative expenses on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income including non-controlling interests $ 3,712



$ 23,825

Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 149,265



126,666

Impairment 93



2,682

Deferred income taxes 828



16,037

Derivative instruments 71,116



(56,075)

Equity-based compensation expenses 6,754



6,708

Deferred financing costs amortization and other 5,475



4,940

Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net (5,708)



(22,478)

Change in inventory (3,672)



(3,679)

Change in prepaid expenses 492



282

Change in other current assets —



(110)

Change in long-term inventory and other assets (315)



(4)

Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities (244)



6,060

Change in other current liabilities —



2,945

Change in other liabilities 563



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 228,359



107,799

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (254,838)



(96,047)

Acquisitions (520,728)



—

Derivative settlements (36,974)



(7,960)

Advances from joint interest partners (28)



(759)

Net cash used in investing activities (812,568)



(104,766)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 1,470,000



246,000

Principal payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (875,000)



(241,000)

Deferred financing costs (215)



—

Purchases of treasury stock (6,021)



(5,419)

Distributions to non-controlling interests (3,450)



—

Other (90)



(55)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 585,224



(474)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,015



2,559

Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 16,720



11,226

End of period $ 17,735



$ 13,785

Supplemental non-cash transactions:





Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 12,855



$ 8,396

Change in asset retirement obligations 3,453



787

Issuance of shares in connection with the Permian Basin Acquisition 371,220



—



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Interest is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) Interest expense $ 37,146



$ 36,321

Capitalized interest 4,451



2,820

Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,761)



(1,690)

Amortization of debt discount (2,618)



(2,355)

Cash Interest $ 37,218



$ 35,096



Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Cash Interest and CapEx, excluding capitalized interest. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) Net income including non-controlling interests $ 3,712



$ 23,825

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 71,116



(56,075)

Derivative settlements(1) (36,974)



(7,960)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 37,146



36,321

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 149,265



126,666

Impairment 93



2,682

Exploration expenses 769



1,489

Equity-based compensation expenses 6,754



6,708

Income tax expense 828



16,037

Other non-cash adjustments 209



912

Adjusted EBITDA 232,918



150,605

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 3,911



—

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis 229,007



150,605

Cash Interest (37,218)



(35,096)

Capital expenditures(2) (1,167,228)



(109,795)

Capitalized interest 4,451



2,820

Free Cash Flow $ (970,988)



$ 8,534









Net cash provided by operating activities $ 228,359



$ 107,799

Derivative settlements(1) (36,974)



(7,960)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 37,146



36,321

Exploration expenses 769



1,489

Deferred financing costs amortization and other (5,475)



(4,940)

Changes in working capital 8,884



16,984

Other non-cash adjustments 209



912

Adjusted EBITDA 232,918



150,605

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 3,911



—

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis 229,007



150,605

Cash Interest (37,218)



(35,096)

Capital expenditures(2) (1,167,228)



(109,795)

Capitalized interest 4,451



2,820

Free Cash Flow $ (970,988)



$ 8,534







(1) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (2) Capital expenditures (including acquisitions) reflected in the table above differ from the amounts shown in the statements of cash flows in our condensed consolidated financial statements because amounts reflected in the table include changes in accrued liabilities from the previous reporting period for capital expenditures, while the amounts presented in the statement of cash flows are presented on a cash basis. Acquisitions totaled $891.0 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The following tables present reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA for our three reportable business segments on a gross basis for the periods presented:

Exploration and Production

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ (28,184)



$ 20,736

Gain on extinguishment of debt —



(56,075)

Net loss on derivative instruments 71,116



—

Derivative settlements(1) (36,974)



(7,960)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 36,884



36,321

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 145,203



124,409

Impairment 93



2,682

Exploration expenses 769



1,489

Equity-based compensation expenses 6,454



6,499

Other non-cash adjustments 209



912

Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,570



$ 129,013







(1) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled.

Midstream Services

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) Income before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ 31,979



$ 20,761

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 262



—

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,629



3,458

Equity-based compensation expenses 370



348

Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,240



$ 24,567



Well Services

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ 8,107



$ (3,588)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,690



3,164

Equity-based compensation expenses 385



396

Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,182



$ (28)



Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting first for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

(In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Oasis

$ 590



$ 23,825

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

71,116



(56,075)

Derivative settlements(1)

(36,974)



(7,960)

Impairment

93



2,682

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,761



1,690

Amortization of debt discount

2,618



2,355

Other non-cash adjustments

209



912

Tax impact(2)

(9,217)



21,103

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis

$ 30,196



$ (11,468)











Diluted earnings attributable to Oasis per share

$ 0.00



$ 0.10

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments

0.24



(0.24)

Derivative settlements(1)

(0.13)



(0.03)

Impairment

0.00



0.01

Amortization of deferred financing costs

0.01



0.01

Amortization of debt discount

0.01



0.01

Other non-cash adjustments

0.00



0.00

Tax impact(2)

(0.03)



0.09

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share

$ 0.10



$ (0.05)











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(3)

291,738



233,068











Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items

23.7 %

37.4 %



























(1) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (2) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items. (3) No unvested stock awards were included in computing Adjusted Diluted Loss Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the three months ended March 31, 2017 because the effect was anti-dilutive due to adjusted net loss.

