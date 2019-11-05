Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for 3Q 2019.

Recent Highlights:

Delivered net cash provided by operating activities of $251.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $256.6 million in 3Q 2019.

and Adjusted EBITDA of in 3Q 2019. Achieved positive free cash flow during the quarter and year to date and continue to expect to be free cash flow positive in 2019 for the E&P business (2) .

. Reduced debt under the Oasis credit facility by $125.0 million during the quarter to $406.0 million as of September 30, 2019 .

during the quarter to as of . LOE per Boe decreased 15.8% to $6.16 per Boe in 3Q 2019 compared to $7.32 per Boe in 2Q 2019.

per Boe in 3Q 2019 compared to per Boe in 2Q 2019. Crude oil differentials remained strong at $1.30 off of NYMEX WTI in 3Q 2019.

off of NYMEX WTI in 3Q 2019. Produced 88.7 MBoepd in 3Q 2019, which included the impact of divested volumes of approximately 330 Boepd. Volumes grew by 5% in 3Q 2019 (3% oil) as compared to 2Q 2019.

Divested upstream assets in various packages in the Williston Basin, which resulted in approximately $41.0 million in cash proceeds. Transactions closed late in 3Q 2019.

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for definitions of all non-GAAP measures included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) For more detail on E&P free cash flow, see pages six and seven of the Company's investor presentation on the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

"Oasis delivered a strong quarter across several fronts," said Thomas B. Nusz, Oasis' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As expected, Williston production rebounded strongly compared to the second quarter, driven by Oasis's prolific well results and industry-leading infrastructure. In the Delaware, we reached our year-end 2019 volume target, driven by high-return wells. Efficiency is improving rapidly, with Williston well costs expected to improve to $7.2 million vs. $7.6 million by year end and Delaware cycle times continuing to fall. E&P free cash generation during the quarter was supplemented by strong asset sale proceeds, both of which led to a meaningful reduction in net debt. We remain focused on driving additional operating efficiencies and reducing leverage further."

Financial and Operational Update and Outlook

Production averaged 80.2 MBoepd (Williston Basin) and 8.5 MBoepd ( Delaware Basin) in 3Q 2019.

Basin) in 3Q 2019. Oasis expects 4Q 2019 production to range between 83.3 to 85.3 MBoepd (70.5% oil cut), which is in line with the Company's pre-divestiture prior midpoint guidance of 86 MBoepd (71% oil cut). The anticipated impact from divested volumes in 2020 is approximately 1.1 MBoepd.

In 3Q 2019, Oasis dropped down to one OWS crew and reduced company-wide headcount by 87, representing 12% of the workforce, resulting in a one-time G&A charge of approximately $2.4 million . The Company now expects 2019 G&A to range between $125 to $131 million , excluding $20 million of litigation contingency expenses, and the run-rate impact of the reduced headcount to be approximately $10 million . Oasis continues to focus on cost control measures across its businesses.

. The Company now expects 2019 G&A to range between to , excluding of litigation contingency expenses, and the run-rate impact of the reduced headcount to be approximately . Oasis continues to focus on cost control measures across its businesses. CapEx in 3Q 2019 of $187 million consisted of $148 million of E&P and other (including $3 million of capitalized interest), $37 million of consolidated midstream and $3 million of acquisitions. The Company's 2019 E&P and other CapEx guidance remains unchanged from the August range of $620 to $640 million , which excludes capitalized interest charges of approximately $12 million . Total 2019 midstream CapEx is now expected to be $212 to $222 million , which is below the August guidance range of $219 to $230 million .

The following table provides select actual metrics from 3Q 2019 and the associated guidance for 4Q 2019:

Metric

3Q 2019 Actual

4Q 2019 Guidance Production (MBoepd)

88.7

83.3 - 85.3 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$1.30

$3.00 - $4.00 Natural gas realized price (as a % of Henry Hub)

76%

70% - 80% Lease operating expenses ($ per Boe)

$6.16

$6.75 - $7.50 Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses ($ per Boe)(1)

$4.01

$3.75 - $4.50 E&P Cash G&A ($ in millions)(2)

$18.1

$15.5 - $17.0 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)

8.3%

8.2%

___________________ (1) Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses ("MT&G") exclude the effect of non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. (2) E&P Cash G&A represents general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses and other non-cash charges included in the Company's exploration and production ("E&P") segment. Total 2019 cash G&A for Oasis is estimated at $92 to $96 million, which excludes non-cash amortization of equity-based compensation of approximately $33 to $35 million and litigation contingency expenses of $20 million. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



3Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2018 Production data:









Crude oil (Bopd) 62,816

61,224

65,870 Natural gas (Mcfpd) 155,391

139,380

117,182 Total production (Boepd) 88,715

84,454

85,400 Percent crude oil 70.8%

72.5%

77.1% Average sales prices:









Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 55.12

$ 58.87

$ 68.33 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 1.30

0.96

1.16 Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl)(1) 56.03

56.79

57.50 Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($ in millions)(2) 5.2

(11.6)

(65.6) Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(3) 1.81

2.29

3.72 Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1)(3) 1.95

2.43

3.76 Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash receipts ($ in millions)(2) 1.9

1.8

0.4 Selected financial data ($ in millions):









Revenues:









Crude oil revenues(4) $ 318.6

$ 328.0

$ 414.1 Natural gas revenues 25.9

29.0

40.1 Purchased oil and gas sales(4) 79.4

109.4

173.0 Midstream revenues 50.0

51.6

31.2 Well services revenues 8.9

11.4

16.3 Total revenues $ 482.8

$ 529.4

$ 674.7 Net cash provided by operating activities 251.0

214.0

230.0 Adjusted EBITDA(5) 256.6

249.6

270.4 Select operating expenses:









Lease operating expenses $ 50.3

$ 56.2

$ 48.5 Midstream expenses 13.0

17.4

8.7 Well services expenses 6.2

8.5

11.4 MT&G, including non-cash valuation charges 32.7

28.5

30.7 Non-cash valuation charges (0.1)

0.1

0.6 Purchased oil and gas expenses(4) 78.7

109.7

174.3 Production taxes 28.5

28.1

38.7 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 210.8

177.4

163.0 Total select operating expenses $ 420.2

$ 425.8

$ 475.3 Select operating expenses data:









Lease operating expense ($ per Boe) $ 6.16

$ 7.32

$ 6.18 MT&G ($ per Boe)(6) 4.01

3.69

3.84 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per Boe) 25.83

23.08

20.74 E&P G&A ($ per Boe)(7) 5.68

3.35

3.88 E&P Cash G&A ($ per Boe)(5) 2.22

2.24

2.97 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues) 8.3%

7.9%

8.6%

























___________________ (1) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. (2) Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (3) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, crude oil revenues, purchased oil and gas sales and purchased oil and gas expenses have been revised to correct errors related to the presentation of certain crude oil purchase and sale arrangements, which had no impact on reported net income (loss). The amounts presented herein reflect the impact of the revision. (5) Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Cash G&A represent non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further information and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (6) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. (7) Includes $20 million of litigation contingency expenses in 3Q 2019. Excluding this accrual, E&P G&A per Boe would have been $3.23 in 3Q 2019.

G&A totaled $52.9 million in 3Q 2019, $34.9 million in 3Q 2018 and $30.9 million in 2Q 2019. In 3Q 2019, a loss accrual was recorded in the amount of $20 million, which the Company believes is the estimable amount of loss that could potentially be incurred from the Company's pending legal proceedings based upon currently available information. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $8.4 million, or $1.03 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe"), in 3Q 2019 as compared to $7.5 million, or $0.95 per Boe, in 3Q 2018 and $8.9 million, or $1.16 per Boe, in 2Q 2019. G&A for the Company's E&P segment totaled $46.4 million in 3Q 2019, $30.5 million in 3Q 2018 and $25.8 million in 2Q 2019.

MT&G, excluding non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances, increased $2.6 million to $32.7 million in 3Q 2019, as compared to $30.1 million in 3Q 2018, primarily attributable to higher natural gas gathering and processing expenses due to additional well connections on the Company's midstream infrastructure and the Company's second natural gas processing plant. MT&G, excluding non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances, increased $4.3 million in 3Q 2019, as compared to $28.4 million in 2Q 2019 primarily due to higher crude oil gathering and transportation expenses related to an increase in volumes being transported on the Dakota Access Pipeline to market the Company's equity barrels, which resulted in improved price realizations.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A") expenses increased $47.8 million to $210.8 million in 3Q 2019 as compared to 3Q 2018. This increase was a result of increased production during 3Q 2019, coupled with an increase in the DD&A rate to $25.83 per Boe for 3Q 2019 as compared to $20.74 per Boe for 3Q 2018. The increase in the DD&A rate was primarily due to lower recoverable reserves in the Williston Basin and Delaware Basin, coupled with higher well costs in the Delaware Basin.

Interest expense was $43.9 million in 3Q 2019 as compared to $39.6 million in 3Q 2018 and $43.2 million in 2Q 2019. Capitalized interest totaled $3.0 million in 3Q 2019, $4.5 million in 3Q 2018 and $3.6 million in 2Q 2019. Cash Interest totaled $41.9 million in 3Q 2019, $39.4 million in 3Q 2018 and $42.0 million in 2Q 2019. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The Company's income tax benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was recorded at 25.0% of pre-tax loss. In 3Q 2019, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $17.4 million, resulting in a (134.3)% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax income for the quarter. In 2Q 2019, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $12.2 million, resulting in a 19.3% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax income for the quarter.

In 3Q 2019, the Company reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $62.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in 3Q 2018. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Oasis was $16.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in 3Q 2019, as compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis of $26.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in 3Q 2018. Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q 2019 was $256.6 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $270.4 million in 3Q 2018. For definitions of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures and Completions

The following table depicts the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category:



1Q 2019

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

YTD - 3Q 2019

















(In millions) CapEx:













E&P $ 165.7

$ 202.1

$ 143.5

$ 511.3 Well services 0.1

—

0.2

0.3 Other(1) 3.9

4.3

4.2

12.4 Total E&P & other CapEx 169.7

206.4

147.9

524.0 Midstream(2) 57.1

82.6

36.9

176.6 Total CapEx before acquisitions 226.8

289.0

184.8

700.6 Acquisitions —

5.8

2.5

8.3 Total CapEx(3) $ 226.8

$ 294.8

$ 187.3

$ 708.9

___________________ (1) Other CapEx includes such items as administrative capital and capitalized interest. Capitalized interest totaled $3.0 million and $9.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Midstream CapEx attributable to Oasis Midstream Partners ("OMP") was $45.2 million, $70.9 million and $27.6 million for 1Q 2019, 2Q 2019 and 3Q 2019, respectively. (3) Total CapEx (including acquisitions) reflected in the table above differs from the amounts shown in the statements of cash flows in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements because amounts reflected in the table above include changes in accrued liabilities from the previous reporting period for CapEx, while the amounts presented in the statements of cash flows is presented on a cash basis.

Oasis completed and placed on production 22 gross (16.8 net) operated wells and 3.4 net non-operated wells during 3Q 2019. Completions included 17 gross (11.9 net) operated wells in the Williston Basin and 5 gross (4.9 net) operated wells in the Delaware Basin.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, Oasis had cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 million, total elected commitments under the Oasis credit facility of $1,350.0 million and total elected commitments under the OMP credit facility of $575.0 million. In addition, Oasis had $406.0 million of borrowings and $14.0 million of outstanding letters of credit issued under the Oasis credit facility and $431.0 million of borrowings and $8.2 million of outstanding letters of credit under the OMP credit facility, resulting in a total unused borrowing capacity of $1,065.8 million for both revolving credit facilities as of September 30, 2019.

On November 4, 2019, Oasis completed its fall redetermination of its borrowing base under the Oasis credit facility. As a result, Oasis's borrowing base decreased to $1,300.0 million. The next redetermination is scheduled for April 1, 2020. Additionally, Oasis entered into an amendment to the Oasis credit facility, which decreased the aggregate elected commitment to $1,100.0 million.

Hedging Activity

The Company's crude oil contracts will settle monthly based on the average NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("NYMEX WTI") for fixed price swaps and two-way and three-way costless collars. The Company's natural gas contracts will settle monthly based on the average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas index price ("NYMEX HH") for fixed price swaps. As of November 4, 2019, the Company had the following outstanding commodity derivative contracts:





Three Months Ending

Six Months Ending



December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021 Crude Oil (Volume in MBopd)















Fixed Price Swaps















Volume

25.0

18.0

3.0

— Price

$ 57.42

$ 57.68

$ 58.85

$ — Two-Way Collars















Volume

14.0

9.0

2.0

— Floor

$ 58.07

$ 50.83

$ 50.50

$ — Ceiling

$ 74.64

$ 60.31

$ 60.70

$ — Three-Way Collars















Volume

12.0

13.0

12.0

2.0 Sub-Floor

$ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.00

$ 40.00 Floor

$ 51.57

$ 54.13

$ 52.48

$ 50.00 Ceiling

$ 65.40

$ 64.81

$ 63.86

$ 64.25 Total Crude Oil Volume

51.0

40.0

17.0

2.0

















Natural Gas (Volume in MMBtupd)















Fixed Price Swaps















Volume

30,000

—

—

— Price

$ 2.92

$ —

$ —

$ —

The September 2019 crude oil derivative contracts settled at a net $1.4 million received in October 2019 and will be included in the Company's 4Q 2019 derivative settlements.

The conference call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com .

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018









(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,425

$ 22,190 Accounts receivable, net 381,617

387,602 Inventory 36,758

33,128 Prepaid expenses 5,302

10,997 Derivative instruments 52,180

99,930 Intangible assets, net —

125 Other current assets 332

183 Total current assets 495,614

554,155 Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 9,374,506

8,912,189 Other property and equipment 1,339,268

1,151,772 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (3,624,164)

(3,036,852) Total property, plant and equipment, net 7,089,610

7,027,109 Assets held for sale, net 6,700

— Derivative instruments 9,729

6,945 Long-term inventory 14,395

12,260 Operating right-of-use assets 21,255

— Other assets 29,674

25,673 Total assets $ 7,666,977

$ 7,626,142







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 18,003

$ 20,166 Revenues and production taxes payable 213,773

216,695 Accrued liabilities 325,445

331,651 Accrued interest payable 21,329

38,040 Derivative instruments 830

84 Advances from joint interest partners 3,649

5,140 Current operating lease liabilities 8,050

— Other current liabilities 2,782

— Total current liabilities 593,861

611,776 Long-term debt 2,798,859

2,735,276 Deferred income taxes 291,215

300,055 Asset retirement obligations 55,502

52,384 Liabilities held for sale 6,700

— Derivative instruments —

20 Operating lease liabilities 19,095

— Other liabilities 2,084

7,751 Total liabilities 3,767,316

3,707,262 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 900,000,000 shares authorized; 324,235,047 shares issued and 321,343,995 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 320,469,049 shares issued and 318,377,161 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 3,186

3,157 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,891,052 and 2,091,888 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (33,650)

(29,025) Additional paid-in capital 3,104,938

3,077,755 Retained earnings 630,852

682,689 Oasis share of stockholders' equity 3,705,326

3,734,576 Non-controlling interests 194,335

184,304 Total stockholders' equity 3,899,661

3,918,880 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,666,977

$ 7,626,142

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

















(In thousands, except per share data) Revenues













Oil and gas revenues $ 344,470

$ 454,195

$ 1,070,256

$ 1,218,639 Purchased oil and gas sales 79,352

172,985

337,212

368,758 Midstream revenues 50,023

31,187

149,617

88,451 Well services revenues 8,898

16,262

30,795

46,344 Total revenues 482,743

674,629

1,587,880

1,722,192 Operating expenses













Lease operating expenses 50,313

48,534

164,985

137,456 Midstream expenses 12,967

8,652

47,064

24,325 Well services expenses 6,151

11,405

21,595

32,352 Marketing, transportation and gathering expenses 32,659

30,713

96,097

74,559 Purchased oil and gas expenses 78,655

174,269

338,221

374,442 Production taxes 28,461

38,722

86,221

103,748 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 210,832

162,984

578,023

465,819 Exploration expenses 652

22,315

2,369

23,701 Impairment —

—

653

384,228 General and administrative expenses 52,860

34,859

118,245

91,029 Total operating expenses 473,550

532,453

1,453,473

1,711,659 Gain (loss) on sale of properties (752)

36,869

(3,950)

38,823 Operating income 8,441

179,045

130,457

49,356 Other income (expense)













Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments 47,922

(48,544)

(34,940)

(239,945) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (43,897)

(39,560)

(131,551)

(117,616) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(47)

—

(13,698) Other income 473

111

706

146 Total other income (expense), net 4,498

(88,040)

(165,785)

(371,113) Income (loss) before income taxes 12,939

91,005

(35,328)

(321,757) Income tax benefit (expense) 17,372

(24,782)

8,835

75,391 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 30,311

66,223

(26,493)

(246,366) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 10,023

3,882

25,344

10,907 Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 20,288

$ 62,341

$ (51,837)

$ (257,273) Earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share:













Basic $ 0.06

$ 0.20

$ (0.16)

$ (0.84) Diluted 0.06

0.20

(0.16)

(0.84) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 315,135

313,167

314,863

305,533 Diluted 315,135

316,387

314,863

305,533

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Selected Financial and Operational Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating results (in thousands):













Revenues













Crude oil revenues(1) $ 318,564

$ 414,082

$ 964,662

$ 1,103,575 Natural gas revenues 25,906

40,113

105,594

115,064 Purchased oil and gas sales(1) 79,352

172,985

337,212

368,758 Midstream revenues 50,023

31,187

149,617

88,451 Well services revenues 8,898

16,262

30,795

46,344 Total revenues $ 482,743

$ 674,629

$ 1,587,880

$ 1,722,192 Production data:













Crude oil (MBbls) 5,779

6,060

17,294

16,862 Natural gas (MMcf) 14,296

10,781

40,840

30,825 Oil equivalents (MBoe) 8,162

7,857

24,101

21,999 Average daily production (Boe per day) 88,715

85,400

88,283

80,583 Average sales prices:













Crude oil, without derivative settlements (per Bbl) $ 55.12

$ 68.33

$ 55.78

$ 65.45 Crude oil, with derivative settlements (per Bbl)(2) 56.03

57.50

56.19

55.78 Natural gas, without derivative settlements (per Mcf)(3) 1.81

3.72

2.59

3.73 Natural gas, with derivative settlements (per Mcf)(2)(3) 1.95

3.76

2.67

3.77 Costs and expenses (per Boe of production):













Lease operating expenses $ 6.16

$ 6.18

$ 6.85

$ 6.25 MT&G(4) 4.01

3.84

3.89

3.36 Production taxes 3.49

4.93

3.58

4.72 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25.83

20.74

23.98

21.17 G&A(5) 6.48

4.44

4.91

4.14 E&P G&A(5) 5.68

3.88

4.14

3.52

___________________ (1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, crude oil revenues, purchased oil and gas sales and purchased oil and gas expenses have been revised to correct errors related to the presentation of certain crude oil purchase and sale arrangements, which had no impact on reported net income (loss). The amounts presented herein reflect the impact of the revision. (2) Realized prices include gains or losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for or were not designated as hedging instruments for accounting purposes. Cash settlements represent the cumulative gains and losses on the Company's derivative instruments for the periods presented and do not include a recovery of costs that were paid to acquire or modify the derivative instruments that were settled. (3) Natural gas prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids. (4) Excludes non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. (5) Includes $20 million of litigation contingency expenses in 3Q 2019. Excluding this accrual, G&A per Boe would have been $4.03 and E&P G&A per Boe would have been $3.23 in 3Q 2019.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018









(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss including non-controlling interests $ (26,493)

$ (246,366) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 578,023

465,819 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

13,698 (Gain) loss on sale of properties 3,950

(38,823) Impairment 653

384,228 Deferred income taxes (8,840)

(75,418) Derivative instruments 34,940

239,945 Equity-based compensation expenses 26,370

21,586 Deferred financing costs amortization and other 18,190

20,074 Working capital and other changes:





Change in accounts receivable, net 1,555

(61,275) Change in inventory (3,676)

(12,076) Change in prepaid expenses 4,153

1,196 Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 22,280

50,308 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (11,211)

(895) Net cash provided by operating activities 639,894

762,001 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (714,270)

(841,088) Acquisitions (8,337)

(579,886) Proceeds from sale of properties 41,039

333,029 Costs related to sale of properties —

(2,707) Derivative settlements 10,752

(162,013) Other —

(1,038) Net cash used in investing activities (670,816)

(1,253,703) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 1,651,000

2,499,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (1,600,000)

(1,959,000) Repurchase of senior unsecured notes —

(423,190) Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes —

400,000 Deferred financing costs (852)

(7,650) Purchases of treasury stock (4,625)

(6,806) Distributions to non-controlling interests (15,551)

(10,393) Payments on finance lease liabilities (1,423)

— Other (392)

(87) Net cash provided by financing activities 28,157

491,874 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,765)

172 Cash and cash equivalents:





Beginning of period 22,190

16,720 End of period $ 19,425

$ 16,892 Supplemental non-cash transactions:





Change in accrued capital expenditures $ (42,751)

$ 79,011 Change in asset retirement obligations 4,114

2,854 Issuance of shares in connection with acquisition —

371,220

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

E&P Cash G&A is defined as the total general and administrative expenses included in the Company's exploration and production segment less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses and other non-cash charges included in its exploration and production segment. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of general and administrative expenses as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expenses included in its exploration and production segment to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented:

Exploration and Production

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

















(In thousands) E&P general and administrative expenses $ 46,377

$ 30,454

$ 99,665

$ 77,425 Equity-based compensation expenses (8,246)

(7,102)

(25,348)

(20,565) Litigation contingency expenses(1) (20,000)

—

(20,000)

— E&P Cash G&A $ 18,131

$ 23,352

$ 54,317

$ 56,860

___________________ (1) In 3Q 2019, the Company incurred a charge to establish a loss accrual of $20 million, which the Company believes is the estimable amount of loss that could potentially be incurred from the Company's pending legal proceedings based upon currently available information.

Cash Interest is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Cash Interest as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense. Cash Interest is not a measure of interest expense as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash Interest for the periods presented: