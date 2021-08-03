Oasis Petroleum Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Dividend and Updates 2021 Outlook

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021, declared its second quarter 2021 dividend, and updated its 2021 outlook.

2Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Produced total volumes of 54.3 MBoepd and oil volumes of 34.7 MBopd in 2Q21, both above guidance midpoint. Reiterating 4Q21 average volumes of 74.5-77.5 MBoepd and oil volumes of 49.5-51.5 MBopd;

E&P CapEx was $52 .5MM, 36% below guidance midpoint reflecting operational efficiencies, timing, and other items. Lowering full-year capital by 7% to $200MM-$215MM ($215MM-$230MM prior guidance);

.5MM, 36% below guidance midpoint reflecting operational efficiencies, timing, and other items. Lowering full-year capital by 7% to $200MM-$215MM ($215MM-$230MM prior guidance); Consolidated G&A was $20 .2MM. E&P Cash G&A (1) totaled $11 .0MM, including approximately $3 .0MM of planned non-recurring items. FY21 and 4Q21 E&P Cash G&A per Boe guidance remains unchanged;

.2MM. E&P Cash G&A totaled .0MM, including approximately .0MM of planned non-recurring items. FY21 and 4Q21 E&P Cash G&A per Boe guidance remains unchanged; Drove E&P LOE below low-end of guidance ( $10.50 - $11.50 /Boe) to $10.21 /Boe and anticipate further reductions in 2H21;

- /Boe) to /Boe and anticipate further reductions in 2H21; Crude oil differentials were tight during 2Q21 averaging $0.61 off of NYMEX WTI;

off of NYMEX WTI; Net cash provided by operating activities was $160 .0MM and net income was $81 .3MM;

.0MM and net income was .3MM; Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis (1) was $107 .0MM and E&P Free Cash Flow (1) was $54 .8MM;

was .0MM and E&P Free Cash Flow was .8MM; Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) announced a $0.56 /unit 2Q21 distribution;

/unit 2Q21 distribution; Determined qualification under Section 382(l)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code to reduce cash taxes to zero in 2Q21 and FY21, a savings of over $50MM vs. prior estimates. By YE21, Oasis projects an estimated net operating loss ("NOL") between $400MM-$500MM(2), which could be used to offset future taxable income (see NOL Update below).

Strategic Initiatives:

Publishing inaugural Sustainability Report in August 2021 highlighting our commitment to and transparency around ESG initiatives;

highlighting our commitment to and transparency around ESG initiatives; Expect acquisition of Williston Basin assets from Diamondback Energy to close late in the third quarter of 2021. Purchase price of $745MM will be adjusted downward for free cash flow generated from the April 1 effective date;

effective date; Completed sale of remaining upstream assets in Permian Basin;

Announced inventory post Williston Basin acquisition and Permian Basin divestiture of approximately 670 locations with breakeven oil price of $55 /bbl NYMEX WTI or below, including approximately 140 three-mile lateral locations. IRR for all locations expected to average 46% assuming $55 /bbl NYMEX WTI and $2.75 /mmBtu NYMEX gas. See Oasis's latest investor presentation for more detail;

/bbl NYMEX WTI or below, including approximately 140 three-mile lateral locations. IRR for all locations expected to average 46% assuming /bbl NYMEX WTI and /mmBtu NYMEX gas. See Oasis's latest investor presentation for more detail; Declared $0.375 /share dividend ( $1.50 /share annualized) and reiterated plan to increase the fixed dividend to $0.50 /share upon the first quarter after closing the previously announced Williston Basin acquisition;

/share dividend ( /share annualized) and reiterated plan to increase the fixed dividend to /share upon the first quarter after closing the previously announced Williston Basin acquisition; Redeemed $87 .0MM of OMP common units and paid special dividend of $4 per common share in July. Oasis now owns 33.8MM OMP common units;

.0MM of OMP common units and paid special dividend of per common share in July. Oasis now owns 33.8MM OMP common units; Repurchased $14 .6MM of common stock at a weighted average price of $76.30 per common share under current $100MM share repurchase plan;

.6MM of common stock at a weighted average price of per common share under current $100MM share repurchase plan; Best-in-class balance sheet supported by strong free cash flow generation in 2Q21, no debt under the Oasis credit facility as of June 30, 2021 , and low leverage pro forma for pending Williston Basin acquisition;

, and low leverage pro forma for pending Williston Basin acquisition; Issued $400 .0MM of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

(2) Estimated NOL range subject to the closing of previously announced acquisition of assets in the Williston Basin, fluctuations in commodity prices for the remainder of the year and other revisions.

"Second quarter operational and financial results demonstrate strong execution and cost control," said Danny Brown, Oasis's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, Oasis continues to make progress on our key strategic initiatives including our commitment to capital discipline, significant free cash flow generation, and returns to shareholders. In the quarter, we successfully executed multiple strategic initiatives including opportunistically restructuring our asset portfolio at attractive valuations, delivered strong operational results in the field, and identified opportunity to enhance future free cash generation by utilizing our NOLs to offset taxable income. Looking forward, we anticipate generating significant free cash flow and will continue to focus on delivering value and returning cash to shareholders."

"Additionally, Oasis remains committed to our environment, social responsibilities and the sustainability of our enterprise. As such, I'm pleased to announce we are publishing our inaugural Sustainability Report in August which provides greater transparency into our operations and our focus on continuous improvement. I encourage all stakeholders to review the report to better understand our achievements, progress and ongoing commitments in this important area. Finally, I'm pleased to report we are providing greater transparency into our substantial well inventory with enhanced disclosure on spacing assumptions, anticipated returns, the impact of longer laterals, and economic well count at $55/$2.75 pricing. We are excited about the progress we have made to-date, but continue to see opportunity to create additional value for our shareholders in the future."

The following table presents select E&P operational and financial data for the second quarter of 2021 compared to guidance for the same period. E&P metrics are consistent with disclosures in the Company's investor presentation, which can be found on the Company's website (www.oasispetroleum.com), and includes further reconciliation to consolidated numbers.

E&P Metric

2Q21 Actual

2Q21 Guidance Production (MBoe/d)

54.3

52.0 – 55.0 Production (Mbbl/d)

34.7

33.5 – 35.5 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$0.61

$1.75 – $2.75 Natural gas realized price (as a % of Henry Hub)(1)

121%

125% E&P LOE ($ per Boe)

$10.21

$10.50 – $11.50 E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)(2)

$4.36

$3.75 – $4.00 E&P Cash G&A ($MM)(1)

$11.0

$9.5 – $11.5 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)

6.4%

7.1% – 7.3% E&P & Other CapEx(3)

$52.5

$75 – $90 Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$2.4

$2.0 – $4.0 Cash taxes ($MM)

$—

$19 – $23



























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (2) Includes charge associated with a minimum volume commitment of approximately $2.4MM. (3) Includes administrative capital and excludes capitalized interest.

Oasis completed and placed on production 18 gross (12.7 net) operated wells, including 11 gross (9.2 net) operated wells in the Williston Basin and 7 gross (3.5 net) operated wells in the Permian Basin, in the second quarter of 2021. The Company now expects to complete approximately 23 to 25 gross operated wells in 2021 in the Williston Basin.

Financial and Operational Update and Outlook

Oasis expects the acquisition of Williston Basin assets from Diamondback Energy (originally announced May 3, 2021) to close late in the third quarter of 2021. The cash delivered at close will start with the purchase price of $745MM and will be adjusted downward for the $74.5MM deposit paid in May and free cash flow generated from the assets since the April 1 effective date until closing. Overall operations at both Oasis and the acquired assets are in line with prior expectations. 3Q21 guidance assumes the acquisition of Williston Basin assets closes on September 30, 2021, and 4Q21 guidance incorporates the acquisition of Williston Basin assets; both quarters are highlighted in the table below.

E&P Metric

3Q21 Guidance

4Q21 Guidance



Excludes Acquisition

Includes Acquisition Production (MBoe/d)

49.0 - 52.0

74.5 - 77.5 Production (Mbbl/d)

31.0 - 33.0

49.5 - 51.5 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$1.00 - $1.50

$1.15 - $1.65 Natural gas realization ($ over NYMEX)

$0.65 - $0.75

$0.65 - $0.75 E&P LOE ($ per Boe)

$9.50 - $10.50

$9.00 - $9.50 E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)

$4.00 - $4.30

$4.10 - $4.60 E&P Cash G&A ($MM)(2)

$7.3 - $8.0

$9.2 - $9.8 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)

7.7% - 7.9%

8.0% - 8.2% E&P & Other CapEx(3)

$50 - $60

$65 - $75 Cash Interest ($MM)

$7.0 - $7.5

$7.0 - $7.5 Cash taxes ($MM)(4)

$—

$—



























(1) Excludes effect of non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances and benefits from midstream segment for crude oil gathering and transportation services. (2) Excludes non-cash equity-based compensation expenses included in the E&P segment. (3) Includes well services and administrative capital and excludes capitalized interest. (4) Cash tax guidance updated to reflect the Company's election of IRC Section 382(l)(5). See NOL Update below for more information.

NOL Update

The Company has determined that it qualifies for an exception to the limitation on its net operating loss carryforwards ("NOLs") and other tax attributes (collectively, the "Tax Benefits") under Section 382(l)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code, as of its emergence from Chapter 11 restructuring. This qualification results in reducing cash taxes to zero in the second quarter of 2021 and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, a savings of over $50 million in cash versus prior estimates. As of December 31, 2021, the Company estimates its federal NOL will be between $400 million and $500 million, subject to the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Williston Basin assets, fluctuations in commodity prices and other revisions.

Under Section 382(l)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code, if the Company were to experience an "ownership change" as defined by Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code within the two-year period immediately following its date of emergence, the Company would be precluded from utilizing the Tax Benefits following such ownership change. If Oasis is unable to use its Tax Benefits in years in which the Company has taxable income, the Company will pay significantly more in cash tax than if it were able to utilize the Tax Benefits, and those tax costs would negatively impact the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has adopted a Tax Benefits Preservation Plan (the "Tax Plan") designed to protect the availability of the Company's Tax Benefits, which may be utilized in certain circumstances to reduce the Company's future income tax obligations. The Tax Plan reduces the likelihood that any changes in the Company's investor base, including an ownership change, would limit the Company's future use of its Tax Benefits.

In adopting the Tax Plan, the Board declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right (a "Right") for each outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The Rights will trade with the Company's common stock and will expire at the close of business on the earlier of August 3, 2024 (three years from adoption) and the date upon which the Board determines that no Tax Benefits remain available or earlier as described in more detail in the Tax Plan. The Rights will be exercisable if, among other things, a person or group of persons acquires 4.95% or more of the Company's outstanding common stock.

The Tax Plan adopted by the Board is similar to plans adopted by other publicly-held companies with significant NOLs or other substantial tax benefits and is not designed to prevent any action that the Board determines to be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. The Company expects to submit the Tax Plan for ratification by the Company's shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting. Additional information with respect to the Tax Plan and the related Rights will be contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company will file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Rights issued in the Tax Plan are issued pursuant to an agreement between the Company and the rights agent, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Form 8–K. For more information regarding the Company's Tax Benefits, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 Production data:









Crude oil (Bopd) 34,668



36,807



36,427

Natural gas (Mcfpd) 117,617



122,388



106,104

Total production (Boepd) 54,271



57,205



54,111

Percent crude oil 63.9 %

64.3 %

67.3 % Average sales prices:









Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 65.52



$ 56.09



$ 24.45

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 0.61



1.58



2.90

Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) 47.77



49.11



58.78

Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($MM) (56.0)



(23.1)



113.8

Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 4.53



5.41



1.32

Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 4.53



5.46



1.32

Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash receipts ($MM) —



0.5



—

Selected financial data ($MM):









Revenues:









Crude oil revenues $ 206.7



$ 185.8



$ 81.1

Natural gas revenues 48.5



59.6



12.8

Purchased oil and gas sales 81.9



48.5



37.4

Midstream revenues 55.8



61.3



34.8

Other services revenues 0.2



0.2



0.4

Total revenues $ 393.1



$ 355.4



$ 166.5

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 160.0



$ 190.4



$ (47.9)

Non-GAAP measures:









Adjusted EBITDA $ 142.3



$ 169.2



$ 174.2

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis 107.0



126.0



161.7

E&P Free Cash Flow 54.8



93.5



92.7

Select operating expenses:









Lease operating expenses $ 34.3



$ 35.3



$ 29.6

Midstream expenses 23.5



27.9



8.2

Other services expenses —



—



0.7

GPT, including non-cash valuation charges 20.5



15.7



23.8

Non-cash valuation charges 0.7



(1.8)



1.2

Purchased oil and gas expenses 85.5



48.4



33.2

Production taxes 16.2



16.3



6.8

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39.0



40.0



33.1

Impairment —



—



2.3

Total select operating expenses $ 219.0



$ 183.6



$ 137.7















(1) Prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

G&A totaled $20.2MM in 2Q21, $37.4MM in 2Q20, and $20.7MM in 1Q21. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $4.7MM, or $0.95 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe"), in 2Q21 as compared to $4.9MM, or $0.99 per Boe, in 2Q20 and $2.2MM, or $0.43 per Boe, in 1Q21. E&P Cash G&A (non-GAAP) totaled $11.0MM in 2Q21, $28.8MM in 2Q20, and $14.0MM in 1Q21. E&P Cash G&A was $2.23 per Boe in 2Q21, $5.84 per Boe in 2Q20, and $2.72 per Boe in 1Q21. For a definition of E&P Cash G&A and a reconciliation of G&A to E&P Cash G&A, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Interest expense was $22.6MM in 2Q21 as compared to $44.4MM in 2Q20 and $8.7MM in 1Q21. Capitalized interest totaled $0.5MM in 2Q21, $1.8MM in 2Q20, and $0.4MM in 1Q21. Cash Interest (non-GAAP) totaled $13.1MM in 2Q21, $39.0MM in 2Q20 and $5.6MM in 1Q21. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

In 2Q21, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $3.7MM, resulting in a 4.3% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax income for the quarter. In 1Q21, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.7MM, resulting in a 9.4% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax loss for the quarter.

In 2Q21, the Company reported net income of $73.4MM, or $3.52 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $92.9MM, or $0.29 per diluted share, in 2Q20. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis (non-GAAP) was $57.6MM, or $2.76 per diluted share, in 2Q21, as compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis of $73.5MM, or $0.23 per diluted share, in 2Q20. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2Q21 was $142.3MM, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $174.2MM in 2Q20, which included $25.3MM for derivatives monetized in 2Q20. For definitions of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the period presented:



1Q21

2Q21

YTD - 2Q21 CapEx ($MM):









E&P $ 28.6



$ 52.4



$ 81.0

Other(1) 0.4



0.6



1.0

Total CapEx before midstream 29.0



53.0



82.0

Midstream(2) 0.3



13.4



13.7

Total CapEx $ 29.3



$ 66.4



$ 95.7























(1) Includes capitalized interest of $0.4MM in 1Q21 and $0.5MM in 2Q21. (2) Midstream CapEx attributable to OMP was $0.2MM in 1Q21 and $13.2MM in 2Q21.

City of Williston Dedication to OMP

Oasis Petroleum has approved a dedication to OMP for the City of Williston which includes crude oil, natural gas, and produced water services. The City of Williston is one of Oasis Petroleum's top operating areas and is located in close proximity to Oasis Petroleum's Indian Hills project area. Volumes under each service offering are expected to flow as soon as late 2022.

Dividend Declaration

Oasis declared a dividend of $0.375 per share ($1.50/share annualized) for the second quarter of 2021 for shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021, payable on August 27, 2021. Oasis reiterated its plan to increase the fixed dividend to $0.50/share upon the first quarter after closing the previously announced Williston Basin acquisition.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The following table presents the Company's key balance sheet statistics and liquidity. Debt is calculated in accordance with respective credit facility definitions. The debt held at Oasis and OMP is not cross-collateralized and guarantors under the Oasis credit facility are not responsible for OMP debt.

2Q21 ($MM) OAS

OMP

Consolidated Revolving credit facility(1) $ 400.0



$ 450.0



$ 850.0

Elected commitments 450.0



450.0



900.0

Revolver borrowings —



213.0



213.0

Senior notes 400.0



450.0



850.0

Total debt 400.0



663.0



1,063.0

Cash (including non-current restricted cash) 779.2



9.7



788.9

Letters of credit 1.3



5.5



6.8

Liquidity $ 1,177.9



$ 241.2



$ 1,419.1































(1) Borrowing base under the Oasis credit facility to increase $250MM upon closing of acquisition of Williston Basin assets.

Hedging Activity

The Company's crude oil contracts settle monthly based on the average NYMEX West Texas Intermediate crude oil index price ("NYMEX WTI") for fixed price swaps and costless collars. The Company's natural gas contracts settle monthly based on the average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas index price ("NYMEX HH") for fixed price swaps. As of August 3, 2021, the Company had the following outstanding commodity derivative contracts:





2H21

1H22

2H22

2023 Crude Oil (Volume in MBopd)















Fixed Price Swaps















Volume

29.0



19.0



19.0



14.0

Price ($ per Bbl)

$ 42.09



$ 50.00



$ 50.00



$ 50.00

Two-Way Collars















Volume

8.0



15.0



12.0



12.0

Floor ($ per Bbl)

$ 51.25



$ 49.00



$ 50.00



$ 45.00

Ceiling ($ per Bbl)

$ 68.24



$ 66.28



$ 66.90



$ 64.88

Total Crude Oil Volume

37.0



34.0



31.0



26.0



















Natural Gas (Volume in MMBtupd)















Fixed Price Swaps















Volume

40,000



30,000



—



—

Price ($ per MMBtu)

$ 2.84



$ 2.82



$ —



$ —

Total Natural Gas Volume

40,000



30,000



—



—



The June 2021 crude oil derivative contracts settled at a net payable of $25.5MM, which was paid in July 2021 and will be included in the Company's 3Q21 derivative settlements.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Permian Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Successor

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020









(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,915



$ 15,856

Restricted cash —



4,370

Accounts receivable, net 302,506



206,539

Inventory 32,833



33,929

Prepaid expenses 5,186



9,729

Derivative instruments —



467

Other current assets 2,892



727

Total current assets 732,332



271,617

Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 689,958



810,328

Other property and equipment 946,054



935,950

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (81,327)



(17,491)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 1,554,685



1,728,787

Restricted cash – non–current 400,000



—

Assets held for sale, net —



5,500

Derivative instruments 32,860



—

Long-term inventory 8,683



14,522

Operating right-of-use assets 4,951



6,083

Intangible assets 42,305



43,667

Goodwill 70,534



70,534

Other assets 90,366



18,327

Total assets $ 2,936,716



$ 2,159,037









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 4,867



$ 3,242

Revenues and production taxes payable 189,963



146,497

Accrued liabilities 223,119



126,284

Accrued interest payable 11,082



980

Derivative instruments 256,055



56,944

Advances from joint interest partners 2,334



2,723

Current operating lease liabilities 2,193



2,607

Other current liabilities 1,812



1,954

Total current liabilities 691,425



341,231

Long-term debt 1,044,474



710,000

Deferred income taxes 984



984

Asset retirement obligations 44,993



46,363

Derivative instruments 125,594



37,614

Operating lease liabilities 1,552



2,362

Other liabilities 5,921



7,744

Total liabilities 1,914,943



1,146,298

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,095,116 shares issued and 19,904,333 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 20,093,017 shares issued and 20,093,017 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 200



200

Treasury stock, at cost: 190,783 shares at June 30, 2021 and no shares at December 31, 2020 (14,560)



—

Additional paid-in capital 870,567



965,654

Accumulated deficit (20,140)



(49,912)

Oasis share of stockholders' equity 836,067



915,942

Non-controlling interests 185,706



96,797

Total stockholders' equity 1,021,773



1,012,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,936,716



$ 2,159,037



Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021



Three Months

Ended June 30,

2020

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2021



Six Months

Ended June 30,

2020































Revenues

















Oil and gas revenues $ 255,227





$ 93,830



$ 500,688





$ 332,958

Purchased oil and gas sales 81,855





37,352



130,315





123,630

Midstream revenues 55,783





34,774



117,095





91,185

Other services revenues 195





396



421





6,377

Total revenues 393,060





166,352



748,519





554,150

Operating expenses

















Lease operating expenses 34,321





29,608



69,581





79,377

Midstream expenses 23,547





8,161



51,445





21,245

Other services expenses 21





729



21





5,660

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 20,485





23,765



36,196





53,229

Purchased oil and gas expenses 85,455





33,180



133,865





118,383

Production taxes 16,208





6,764



32,488





26,090

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,968





33,130



78,958





236,885

Exploration expenses 1,250





1,430



1,673





2,598

Impairment 2





2,319



5





4,825,997

General and administrative expenses 20,210





37,443



40,947





68,617

Total operating expenses 240,467





176,529



445,179





5,438,081

Gain (loss) on sale of properties 222,980





(1,047)



223,068





10,179

Operating income (loss) 375,573





(11,224)



526,408





(4,873,752)

Other income (expense)

















Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (267,037)





(37,187)



(448,552)





248,135

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (22,571)





(44,388)



(31,268)





(140,145)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





—



—





83,887

Other income (expense) (1,002)





837



(544)





900

Total other income (expense), net (290,610)





(80,738)



(480,364)





192,777

Income (loss) before income taxes 84,963





(91,962)



46,044





(4,680,975)

Income tax benefit (expense) (3,654)





2,613



—





257,351

Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 81,309





(89,349)



46,044





(4,423,624)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 7,945





3,594



16,272





(19,820)

Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 73,364





$ (92,943)



$ 29,772





$ (4,403,804)

Earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share:

















Basic $ 3.69





$ (0.29)



$ 1.49





$ (13.90)

Diluted 3.52





(0.29)



1.46





(13.90)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 19,904





317,629



19,952





316,899

Diluted 20,822





317,629



20,419





316,899











































Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Successor



Predecessor

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020















Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests $ 46,044





$ (4,423,624)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization 78,958





236,885

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





(83,887)

Gain on sale of properties (223,068)





(10,179)

Impairment 5





4,825,997

Deferred income taxes —





(257,315)

Derivative instruments 448,552





(248,135)

Equity-based compensation expenses 6,900





11,697

Deferred financing costs amortization and other 16,289





16,755

Working capital and other changes:







Change in accounts receivable, net (96,704)





167,871

Change in inventory (2,880)





(8,739)

Change in prepaid expenses 3,773





(7,465)

Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 80,969





(156,668)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net (8,475)





(3,298)

Net cash provided by operating activities 350,363





59,895

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (85,217)





(270,283)

Acquisition deposit (74,500)





—

Proceeds from sale of properties 369,819





13,780

Costs related to sale of properties (2,358)





—

Derivative settlements (78,575)





144,069

Derivative modification (82,419)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 46,750





(112,434)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 369,500





577,000

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (866,500)





(383,000)

Repurchase of senior unsecured notes —





(68,040)

Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes 850,000





—

Deferred financing costs (20,332)





(102)

Proceeds from issuance of OMP common units, net of offering costs 86,657





—

Common control transaction costs (5,432)





—

Purchases of treasury stock (14,560)





(2,626)

Dividends paid (15,039)





—

Distributions to non-controlling interests (12,165)





(12,042)

Payments on finance lease liabilities (726)





(1,262)

Proceeds from warrants exercised 173





—

Net cash provided by financing activities 371,576





109,928

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 768,689





57,389

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Beginning of period 20,226





20,019

End of period $ 788,915





$ 77,408

Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 11,515





$ (60,655)

Change in asset retirement obligations (1,370)





2,039

Note receivable from divestiture 2,900





—

Contingent consideration from Permian Basin Sale 32,860





—

Dividends payable 83,543





—



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue

E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue is defined as total natural gas revenues less benefits from our midstream business segment related to natural gas gathering and processing services recorded to consolidated gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses. E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue is not a measure of natural gas revenues as determined by GAAP. The Company believes that the presentation of E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to evaluate the natural gas revenues derived from our E&P business. This non-GAAP measure is intended to provide investors and analysts an indication of the natural gas revenues the Company would receive if our natural gas volumes were serviced by a third party midstream operator.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of natural gas revenues to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020































Natural gas and NGL revenues $ 48,498





$ 12,771



$ 108,141





$ 39,106

Intercompany impacts from midstream segment (10,511)





(5,630)



(21,096)





(16,869)

E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue $ 37,987





$ 7,141



$ 87,045





$ 22,237







































Cash GPT and E&P GPT Reconciliation

Cash GPT is defined as total GPT less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. E&P GPT is defined as Cash GPT less the benefits from the Company's midstream business segment related to crude oil gathering and transportation services. Cash GPT and E&P GPT are not a measure of GPT as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT and E&P GPT provide useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to get the Company's commodities to market without regard for certain benefits of its midstream business segment, as well as the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Cash GPT and E&P GPT for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor

Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020































GPT $ 20,485





$ 23,765



$ 36,196





$ 53,229

Pipeline imbalances (738)





(1,222)



1,109





(1,467)

Cash GPT $ 19,747





$ 22,543



$ 37,305





$ 51,762

Intercompany impacts from midstream segment 1,790





1,784



3,600





3,796

E&P GPT $ 21,537





$ 24,327



$ 40,905





$ 55,558



E&P Cash G&A Reconciliation

E&P Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, other non-cash charges and G&A expenses attributable to the Company's midstream business segment and other services. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company, and the G&A costs associated with the Company's midstream business segment.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020































General and administrative expenses $ 20,210





$ 37,443



$ 40,947





$ 68,617

Equity-based compensation expenses (4,702)





(4,738)



(6,900)





(11,359)

G&A expenses attributable to midstream and other services (4,487)





(3,923)



(9,039)





(11,811)

E&P Cash G&A $ 11,021





$ 28,782



$ 25,008





$ 45,447



Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest Reconciliation

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense, and E&P Cash Interest is defined as total Cash Interest less Cash Interest attributable to OMP. Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest are not measures of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020(1)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020(1)































Interest expense $ 22,571





$ 44,388



$ 31,268





$ 140,145

Capitalized interest 543





1,776



961





4,063

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2) (9,990)





(4,448)



(13,461)





(6,147)

Amortization of debt discount —





(2,696)



—





(5,535)

Cash Interest 13,124





39,020



18,768





132,526

Cash Interest attributable to OMP (10,758)





(4,980)



(13,486)





(35,212)

E&P Cash Interest $ 2,366





$ 34,040



$ 5,282





$ 97,314





























(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest include specified default interest charges of $1.0 million and $30.3 million, respectively, related to the Predecessor credit facility. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to OMP include specified default interest charges of $2.1 million and $28.0 million, respectively, related to the OMP credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon our emergence from bankruptcy. (2) The three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes bridge facility fees of $7.8 million which were expensed as incurred.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP, plus distributions from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP limited partner units and, prior to the Midstream Simplification, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis's retained interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo (the "DevCo Interests") and distributions from OMP GP related to OMP's incentive distribution rights.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants under the Oasis credit facility.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020































Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests $ 81,309





$ (89,349)



$ 46,044





$ (4,423,624)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties (222,980)





1,047



(223,068)





(10,179)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





—



—





(83,887)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 267,037





37,187



448,552





(248,135)

Derivative settlements (55,979)





139,049



(78,575)





144,069

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 22,571





44,388



31,268





140,145

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,968





33,130



78,958





236,885

Impairment 2





2,319



5





4,825,997

Exploration expenses 1,250





1,430



1,673





2,598

Equity-based compensation expenses 4,702





4,890



6,900





11,697

Income tax (benefit) expense 3,654





(2,613)



—





(257,351)

Other non-cash adjustments 1,720





2,765



(303)





3,010

Adjusted EBITDA 142,254





174,243



311,454





341,225

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP (55,818)





(40,020)



(112,277)





(112,948)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests —





14,208



—





40,746

Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis 20,608





13,272



33,874





26,509

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 107,044





$ 161,703



$ 233,051





$ 295,532





















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 159,950





$ (47,880)



$ 350,363





$ 59,895

Derivative settlements (55,979)





139,049



(78,575)





144,069

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 22,571





44,388



31,268





140,145

Exploration expenses 1,250





1,430



1,673





2,598

Deferred financing costs amortization and other (13,969)





(10,567)



(16,289)





(16,755)

Current tax (benefit) expense —





25



—





(36)

Changes in working capital 26,711





45,033



23,317





8,299

Other non-cash adjustments 1,720





2,765



(303)





3,010

Adjusted EBITDA 142,254





174,243



311,454





341,225

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP (55,818)





(40,020)



(112,277)





(112,948)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests —





14,208



—





40,746

Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis 20,608





13,272



33,874





26,509

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 107,044





$ 161,703



$ 233,051





$ 295,532





























(1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included specified default interest charges of $1.0MM and $30.3MM, respectively, related to the Predecessor credit facility and $2.1MM and $28.0MM, respectively, related to the OMP credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy.

E&P Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

The Company defines E&P Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from its E&P segment plus distributions to Oasis for its ownership of OMP, less E&P Cash Interest, capital expenditures for E&P and other, excluding capitalized interest. E&P Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the financial performance of its E&P business as compared to its peers and its ability to generate cash from its E&P operations and midstream ownership interests after interest and capital spending. In addition, E&P Free Cash Flow excludes changes in operating assets and liabilities that relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control, and changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests from the Company's E&P segment to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's E&P segment and E&P Free Cash Flow for the periods presented (in thousands):





Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020































Income (loss) before income taxes including non-

controlling interests $ 57,586





$ (116,366)



$ (25,130)





$ (4,629,623)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties (228,015)





1,047



(228,103)





(10,179)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





—



—





(83,887)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 267,037





37,187



448,552





(248,135)

Derivative settlements (55,979)





139,049



(78,575)





144,069

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 11,424





39,202



16,289





104,702

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 29,232





25,676



60,002





224,330

Impairment —





920



3





4,716,314

Exploration expenses 1,250





1,430



1,673





2,598

Equity-based compensation 4,686





4,811



6,374





11,407

Other non-cash adjustments 1,792





2,765



(282)





3,010

E&P Adjusted EBITDA 89,013





135,721



200,803





234,606

Distributions to Oasis from OMP and DevCo Interests(2) 20,608





28,177



33,874





67,949

E&P Cash Interest(1) (2,366)





(34,040)



(5,282)





(97,314)

E&P and other capital expenditures (53,015)





(38,655)



(82,024)





(192,284)

Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests(2) —





(272)



—





(7,713)

Capitalized interest 543





1,776



961





4,063

E&P Free Cash Flow $ 54,783





$ 92,707



$ 148,332





$ 9,307





























(1) The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the impact of specified default interest charges of $1.0MM and $30.3MM, respectively, related to the Predecessor credit facility. The specified default interest charge was waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy. (2) The Company sold its remaining ownership interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo to OMP in the first quarter of 2021. The effective date of the sale was January 1, 2021.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting first for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020































Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 73,364





$ (92,943)



$ 29,772





$ (4,403,804)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties (222,980)





1,047



(223,068)





(10,179)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





—



—





(83,887)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 267,037





37,187



448,552





(248,135)

Derivative settlements (55,979)





139,049



(78,575)





144,069

Impairment(1) 2





2,275



5





4,799,805

Additional interest charges(2) —





3,037



—





58,300

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 9,883





4,360



12,981





5,971

Amortization of debt discount —





2,696



—





5,535

Other non-cash adjustments 1,720





2,765



(303)





3,010

Tax impact(4) 85





(48,928)



(36,826)





(1,108,867)

Other tax adjustments(5) (15,567)





22,934



(10,728)





850,436

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis $ 57,565





$ 73,479



$ 141,810





$ 12,254





















Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share $ 3.52





$ (0.29)



$ 1.46





$ (13.90)

(Gain) loss on sale of properties (10.71)





—



(10.93)





(0.03)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





—



—





(0.26)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 12.82





0.12



21.97





(0.78)

Derivative settlements (2.69)





0.44



(3.85)





0.45

Impairment(1) —





0.01



—





15.09

Additional interest charges(2) —





0.01



—





0.18

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 0.47





0.01



0.64





0.02

Amortization of debt discount —





0.01



—





0.02

Other non-cash adjustments 0.10





0.01



(0.01)





0.01

Tax impact(4) —





(0.16)



(1.80)





(3.49)

Other tax adjustments(5) (0.75)





0.07



(0.53)





2.67

Impact of diluted shares(6) —





—



—





0.06

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share $ 2.76





$ 0.23



$ 6.95





$ 0.04





















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 20,822





318,112



20,419





318,092





















Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4) 26.7 %



25.4 %

23.1 %



23.7 %































(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, OMP recorded an impairment expense of $0.2MM and $102.0MM, respectively, which is included in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.1MM and $26.2MM is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company incurred specified default interest charges of $1.0MM and $30.3MM, respectively, related to the Predecessor credit facility and $2.1MM and $28.0MM, respectively, related to the OMP credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon Oasis's emergence from bankruptcy. (3) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.1MM and $0.5MM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $0.1MM and $0.2MM for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. (4) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items. (5) Other tax adjustments relate to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact. (6) Includes the dilutive effect of unvested share-based awards of 918,000 and 467,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and 483,000 and 1,193,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, these dilutive share-based awards were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect.

