Oasis Petroleum Schedules First Quarter 2018 Conference Call for May 8, 2018

Oasis Petroleum Inc.

17:00 ET

HOUSTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2018 financial and operational results on Monday, May 7, 2018 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2018 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:

Date:

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/25387

OR:

Dial-in:

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

3184311


Website:

www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Tuesday, May 15, 2018 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:

412-317-0088

Conference ID:

10119291

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 8:

Morgan Stanley's 2018 E&P Conference – Houston, TX

May 15:

TPH's 2018 Hotter 'N Hell Conference – Houston, TX

May 15-16:

Citi's 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference – Boston, MA

June 5-6:

RBC's 2018 Global Energy & Power Conference – New York, NY

June 12-13:

Wells Fargo's 2018 West Coast Energy Conference – San Francisco, CA

June 18-20:

J.P. Morgan's 2018 Energy Equity Investor Conference – New York, NY

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-schedules-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-for-may-8-2018-300629697.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.

