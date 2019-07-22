Oasis Petroleum Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 7, 2019
Jul 22, 2019, 16:30 ET
HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2019 financial and operational results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 after the close of trading on the NYSE. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2019 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and call:
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Live Webcast:
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
|
Dial-in:
|
888-317-6003
|
Intl. Dial-in:
|
412-317-6061
|
Conference ID:
|
2649196
|
Website:
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, August 14, 2019 by dialing:
|
Replay dial-in:
|
877-344-7529
|
Intl. replay:
|
412-317-0088
|
Replay access:
|
10133701
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.
Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
|
August 14:
|
Heikkinen's 5th Annual Energy Conference – Houston, TX
|
August 14-15:
|
Citi's 2019 1:1 Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference – Las Vegas, NV
|
September 24:
|
Johnson Rice's 2019 Energy Conference – New Orleans, LA
About Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.
