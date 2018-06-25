"We highlighted approximately 200,000 net acres and 8 to 10 mboepd of production that could be divested for an estimated $500 million in proceeds," said Thomas B. Nusz, Oasis' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With these transactions, we are pleased to report that Oasis has made significant progress towards that target, selling a fraction of the non-core acreage for over half the estimated proceeds. We continue to evaluate additional non-core properties for potential divestment as we optimize our portfolio and high-grade our assets."

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily operating in the Williston and Delaware Basins. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-signs-agreements-to-divest-of-certain-williston-basin-assets-300671926.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oasispetroleum.com

