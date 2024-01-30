Oasis Pro Announces Alana Ackerson as New President

DARIEN, Conn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Pro, a leading end-to-end solution provider and trading platform for digital securities and real-world assets, is excited to announce the appointment of Alana Ackerson as its new President. Ackerson, who was previously a co-founder of Figure Technologies and Provenance Blockchain, brings to the Oasis Pro team a wealth of experience in building and scaling innovative financial technology companies.

Ackerson's appointment marks a significant milestone in Oasis Pro's expansion. As a visionary leader in the fintech and blockchain arenas, she will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next phase of growth and its mission to offer secure, compliant, and innovative trading solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alana Ackerson to our team," said Pat LaVecchia, Founder & CEO of Oasis Pro. "Her remarkable ability to attract top talent and forge strategic partnerships is a cornerstone of her leadership style. Alana's appointment significantly strengthens our position as an institutional partner in global infrastructure for digital securities and real-world assets."

Ackerson's appointment comes at a time when the digital securities market is experiencing rapid growth and evolution. Experts forecast the total addressable market for real-world asset tokenization to reach an astounding $10 trillion by the end of the decade. This shift would represent a transformative impact on financial markets, heralding a new era of accessibility, liquidity, and efficiency. More people would be in a position to invest in and benefit from assets that were previously out of reach, democratizing investment opportunities.

The inherent features of blockchain, such as immutability and distributed ledger technology, have the potential to provide a secure and transparent environment for transactions. This enhancement would address longstanding issues in traditional financial markets, paving the way for a more robust, trustworthy, and efficient financial ecosystem.

"I am excited to join Oasis Pro at this pivotal moment," said Alana Ackerson. "2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the tokenization of real-world assets. Oasis Pro is spearheading this market transformation, establishing unprecedented standards in the digital securities arena and redefining industry benchmarks. And we are just getting started."

Oasis Pro is a global fintech infrastructure provider for real world assets and digital securities delivering end-to-end digital asset solutions. Leveraging our deep wall street and blockchain expertise we guide traditional financial institutions and sophisticated investors in the evolution of alternative asset investing. Our services include a holistic multi-asset trading platform solution for both public and private securities, tokenization services, transfer agent services, proprietary API platforms, and foundational technology stacks. Oasis Pro's subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets, is a FINRA member firm that operates an alternative trading system (ATS), OATSPRO, as well as a full-service investment bank.

