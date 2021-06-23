Oasis Pro Inc. Increases Collaboration with Polymath as the Newest Node Operator on its New Blockchain Polymesh

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Pro Inc. (Oasis), majority owner of Oasis Pro Markets , the first US-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS) authorized to allow users to trade digital securities and make payment for those securities with digital cash, is joining the expanding network of node operators on Polymesh, a blockchain purpose-built by Polymath (currently in testnet phase) specifically for security tokens. This comes shortly after the two companies announced the establishment of international consortium transfer agency 1transfer LLC in conjunction with various other technology leaders from Alternative Trading Systems (ATS), broker-dealers, cryptocurrencies, and fintech.

Toronto-based software company Polymath built the Polymesh blockchain after recognizing five major barriers preventing blockchain's full entry into the regulated financial industry: governance, identity, confidentiality, compliance, and transaction finality. Polymesh overcomes these barriers to meet the needs of regulated capital markets through key design principles built into the chain at protocol layer. Polymesh is a permissioned blockchain that requires node operators to be known, verified, and trusted capital markets participants like Oasis.

"Security tokens have immense potential to transform capital markets. Polymath stands at the forefront of influential security token technology by building blockchain infrastructure that captures the transformative power of the chain, while meeting capital markets requirements not traditionally met on public blockchains," said Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis. "As a permissioned blockchain specifically for securities, Polymesh is an attractive alternative that brings the benefits of blockchain, transparency and efficiency, while overcoming problems of compliance and confidentiality seen on public chains."

Oasis Pro Markets is the first US-regulated ATS for raising capital via digital securities with a secondary trading platform authorized to allow users to trade digital securities and make payment in digital cash (i.e., stable coins or central bank digital currencies) in addition to fiat. The company's mission is to bridge the world of traditional finance and decentralized finance and lead in digital securities innovation by leveraging blockchain and smart contract technology to expedite the transfer and settlement of assets.

"We've been working alongside Oasis to standardize and streamline digital transfer services and are excited to collaborate further on Polymesh to foster institutional adoption of security tokens," said Chris Housser, Interim CEO of Polymath. "Polymesh has been carefully designed to handle regulated assets efficiently while ensuring compliance and reputable node operators like Oasis are an important part of the picture."



About Oasis Pro Markets

Oasis Pro Markets is the first US-regulated trading system (ATS) authorized to allow Subscribers (including broker-dealers, institutions, and accredited investors) to trade digital securities for digital cash. We are positioned at the forefront of digital securities innovation by leveraging blockchain and smart contract technology to expedite the transfer and settlement of assets. Oasis Pro Markets' mission, as a full-service investment bank, is to bridge the world of traditional finance and decentralized finance, "DeFi," and to become the leading platform for the trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities globally.

About Polymath

Polymath makes it easy to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. More than 200 security tokens have been deployed using our Ethereum-based solution and we are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance.

Watch this 2-minute demo to see the process of issuing a token on our new purpose-built blockchain, Polymesh, in action, or visit https://polymath.network to learn more.

Polymath is not a broker-dealer, funding portal, trading platform or otherwise engaged in the business of trading in securities or providing advisory services regarding the issuance, buying or selling of securities. Polymath is not making any recommendation or giving any advice with respect to any company or proposal discussed in this communication.

