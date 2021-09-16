Oasis Pro Markets Announces Strategic Partnership with Anchorage Digital for Digital Assets on its Alternative Trading System

OATSPRO enables institutions and other subscribers to transact with digital cash (e.g. stablecoins) or fiat cash for digital assets through a state-of-the-art matching engine. Anchorage will provide both on-chain custody and settlement services for the digital securities and digital cash that are part of the ATS, bringing a streamlined process for transacting in private markets. Together, Anchorage and Oasis Pro are bringing investors a smoother, one-stop trading experience.

"From the beginning, Anchorage has been committed to advancing participation in the digital asset space through close cooperation with regulators, and OATSPRO sets the regulatory framework for advanced trading," explained Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital. "While others rely on fiat cash for settlement exclusively, what sets Oasis Pro Markets ATS apart is their flexibility to accept digital cash (stablecoins) and fiat cash for digital securities."

"Anchorage has been a true partner in helping us realize our goal of streamlining the trading experience for institutional investors looking to access secondary market liquidity for digital securities," said Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro Markets. "Anchorage's superior settlement and custody technologies stand out in the market, as they provide the controls for selecting digital assets, reaffirming our commitment to remain agile to technological and regulatory developments to grow the ecosystem and create a dynamic marketplace."

Most importantly, Oasis Pro and Anchorage bring a more efficient way to invest in digital assets with less friction than ever before. Institutional investors with robust and diverse holdings who want to trade and invest in digital assets can do so better than ever before with a compliant custodian backing their assets. This ideal partnership between nationally regulated companies with values that are well aligned will change the ecosystem moving forward.

OATSPRO provides both a primary and secondary marketplace for trading digital asset securities, including a growing product suite that already includes equity, fixed income, and asset-backed securities. OATSPRO will first launch on the Ethereum blockchain and will support other blockchain protocols soon after.

About Oasis Pro Markets

Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro Markets' mission, as a full-service investment bank, is to bridge the world of traditional finance and decentralized finance, "DeFi," and to become the leading platform for the trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities globally. Oasis Pro Markets is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset ATS ("OATSPRO") to allow primary issuance and trading of digital securities.

OATSPRO enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and list a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. Subscribers may also make payment for digital securities via fiat and digital currencies including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) through their custodians. Backed by a team with deep industry and regulation experience, Oasis is the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is the most advanced digital asset platform for investors. From custody and trading to staking, governance, and financing, Anchorage offers a full range of crypto-native financial solutions that are compliant, built to adapt to emerging blockchain use cases, and made to evolve alongside the needs of digital asset investors. Today, Anchorage serves many of the largest institutional investors and enterprise brands in the digital asset space.

Holdings of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets are speculative and involve a substantial degree of risk, including the risk of a complete loss. There can be no assurance that any cryptocurrency, token, coin, or other crypto assets will be viable, liquid, or solvent. No Anchorage communication is intended to imply that any digital asset services are low-risk or risk-free. Digital assets are held in custody by Anchorage Digital Bank National Association. Such assets are not guaranteed by Anchorage and are not subject to the insurance protections of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the Securities Investor Protection Corporations (SIPC).

Anchorage Digital Bank makes it simple and secure for institutions to gain exposure to digital assets as the first federally chartered digital asset bank. With secure custody at its core, Anchorage is the premier partner for institutions and corporations. Anchorage offers financial solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at anchorage.com.

