BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors has announced the honorees of the company's annual awards of distinction. The Franchisee of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Spotlight Award winners were handed out at the banquet held in conjunction with the organization's annual conference in Orlando, Florida April 6-8. More than a hundred people were on hand to celebrate the hard work, dedication and success of these franchisees, as well as the entire corporate office.

Oasis Senior Advisors Awards Franchisees for Successful 2017

The Franchisee of the Year was awarded to John Brown, CSA, of Oasis Senior Advisors Austin, TX. John has been a franchisee since March 2016. Having placed 130 clients in senior living communities last year, he is also a member of the Oasis CEO Club, which awards memberships to the top revenue generating franchisees in the company.

Rookie of the Year honors went to Lauren O'Desky, CSA of Oasis Senior Advisors North Milwaukee. Having become a franchisee just ten months ago, she has seen tremendous success, placing dozens of clients in senior living communities. In addition to Rookie of the Year, she was also inducted into the Oasis Senior Advisors Presidents Club for becoming one of the top producers in the company.

Len and Missy Kinor, RN, BSN, CCCTM, CSA, of Oasis Senior Advisors Northwest Ohio were given the Rising Star of the Year Award. The Kinors have been part of Oasis since September 2017. They bring decades of experience helping people in the senior living industry. Missy's career has been spent as a registered nurse in the emergency room and hospice, and as a care navigator. Most recently she worked for an insurance company as a case manager. Len was a teacher and high school principal for 13 years, as well as one of the managing directors for a local consultancy.

Jan Maze, RN, CSA, of Oasis Senior Advisors Fort Myers received the company's Spotlight Award. She operated a successful Oasis franchise from November 2016 until recently when she moved to Missouri with her family. Although she has sold her franchise, Jan continues to work with Oasis and is now a part of the company's corporate operations department where she will be working to support the success and growth of new franchisees in the company.

Oasis CEO Tim Evankovich praised the work of these franchisees saying, "The hard work and dedication to their businesses, the people of their communities, and the entire Oasis family cannot be understated. We are thrilled with their success and the care they have given to their clients over the past year."

Oasis Senior Advisors is a franchise that connects seniors with the housing communities that best fit their needs at no cost to the seniors or their families. They act as liaisons, navigating families through a housing transition that is often times difficult and confusing. Senior Living Advisors weigh options, taking each factor of the family's and individual's needs into account, including level of care, independence and budget.

For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors, franchise opportunities, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors guides families and seniors, at no cost to them, through the process of selecting a senior living community that best fits their needs. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, currently operates 67 franchise locations in 26 states. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families during a transitional time in their lives has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many of the top-rated senior living communities in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available throughout the country. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

