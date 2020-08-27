Oasis Senior Advisors Awards Franchisees for Successful Year

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors has announced the honorees of the company's annual awards of distinction. The Franchisee of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Rising Star of the Year and Brand Champions were announced during the organization's annual conference, "Weathering the Storm, Embracing Flexibility." The conference was held virtually for the first time in its history and took place over two days, Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18.

Nearly 150 attendees took part in the conference and celebrated the hard work, dedication and success of the franchisees, as well as the entire organization.

Awards were presented to the following franchisees:

Franchisee of the Year: Breanna Nickila and Seth Dickinson , Portland and Rogue Valley, OR;

and , and Rogue Valley, OR; Rookie of the Year: Matt Gardiner , Buffalo, NY ;

, ; Rising Star : Crystal Drumgoole , Fort Worth, TX and

: , and Brand Champions: Lynn Paxson , Delaware and Beth Friesen , Lincoln, NE.

The conference also included guest speakers who brought insight to the franchisees on various senior-related topics. Speakers included, Jake Glover from Compassus Hospice who discussed hospice Medicare; Nancy Shepherd from Brookdale Senior Living who discussed the new norm during COVID-19; Beth Friesen an Oasis Senior Advisors franchisee who talked about Alzheimer's, dementia and the family consultation; and Jennifer Fitzpatrick from Jenerations Health Education who discussed how franchisees can get the most out of CEU events.

Oasis CEO Tim Evankovich praised the efforts of the franchisees as they've navigated the unusual circumstances of dealing with COVID-19 the past several months. "Our family of franchisees have certainly been able to 'weather the storm' this year. Despite all of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic, they have been able to continue to grow and thrive and truly make a difference in the lives of their senior clients," Evankovich said.

Oasis Senior Advisors is a franchise that connects seniors with the housing communities that best fit their needs at no cost to the seniors or their families. They act as liaisons, navigating families through a housing transition that is often times difficult and confusing. Senior Living Advisors weigh options, taking each factor of the family's and individual's needs into account, including level of care, independence, geographic location and budget, to help find the housing solution that's the right fit.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized assistance in finding senior living solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, residential care homes, respite and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, services a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and caring approach has built a dynamic network of partners such as hospital discharge planners, elder law attorneys, home care and more. Through client satisfaction and strong partnerships throughout the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.



















