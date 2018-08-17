Oasis Senior Advisors Grows Network to Help Seniors

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecting seniors to better care starts with connecting professionals. Four Oasis Senior Advisors franchisees met with senior care providers from across Florida at the recent American Case Management Association Florida Chapter annual meeting in Orlando.

"This is a really unique group of people who are particularly powerful in making a difference in our business," said Daytona Beach Oasis Senior Advisor Tom Mondloch, who met more than 100 professionals in a single evening at the conference.

Oasis Senior Advisors Lori LeGrand, Cindy Walker and Tom Mondloch at the American Case Management Association Florida Chapter annual meeting.

It's often difficult for case managers to identify communities and other care resources because their work keeps them directly tied to their clients. Oasis Senior Advisors franchisees are constantly out in the field forging relationships with senior living communities and gaining an understanding of what's available for seniors.

"There really is a need for what we do," Central Florida Oasis Senior Advisor Lori LeGrand said. "We're there to provide a valuable service at no cost not only to seniors and their families, but to elder care professionals as well."

The advisors stay in contact with everyone involved in the process of finding senior living solutions, and events like the meeting in Orlando allow them to broaden their network even more. Naples Senior Advisor Ginger Martin found resources for a Marco Island senior thanks to connections she made with professionals from the East Coast of Florida.

"You just don't know where they're going to come from," Martin said. "It's nice to know everyone in the state."

Mondloch met the director of case management for a major hospital serving seniors in the Daytona Beach area, and the contact led to an invitation for him to present for a key gathering of case managers there.

Many case managers at the conference in Orlando expressed a desire for help with seniors who have limited financial resources. Oasis Senior Advisors can help seniors find funding they didn't know was available to them, and the Oasis IQ software takes the unique financial situation of each senior into its proprietary formula for determining the right place for care.

To learn about the new avenues of help Oasis Senior Advisors is discovering, visit oasissenioradvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help in finding transitional housing solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the U.S. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

