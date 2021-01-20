Oasis Senior Advisors named a 2021 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors was recently named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review. This year's list is the 16th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The full roster is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/ .

Oasis Senior Advisors provides compassionate, personalized senior living assistance at no cost to seniors and their families. Advisors at more than 80 franchises nationwide help navigate the maze of senior housing options to identify the right fit for each individual.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.

Oasis was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list are the top performing brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success."

"We are proud to have been selected as one of the top 200 franchises in this year's rankings," said Oasis Senior Advisors CEO Tim Evankovich. "To know that this recognition is due to the high marks given us by our franchisees certainly tells us that we have the right processes in place to ensure that our franchisees are meeting the needs of their clients and are successful."

Evankovich added, "This survey also provided us with insightful feedback from our franchisees that is helping guide improvements moving forward – and while we are thrilled to be on this list, we are always looking at where we can make our support even better."

For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors, franchise opportunities, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com .

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors provides free, personalized help in finding transitional housing solutions for seniors and their families that best fit their needs. This includes senior housing, hospital discharge, elder law, specialty care, and more. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, operates a growing number of franchises across the United States. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many top-rated senior living communities and services in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available nationwide. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

ORGANIZATION

John Benbrook

Oasis Senior Advisors

888-455-5838

[email protected]

MEDIA

Josh Milton

CONRIC pr + marketing

239-690-9840 x1004

[email protected]

SOURCE Oasis Senior Advisors