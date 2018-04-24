Oasis Senior Advisors Retains CONRIC PR & Marketing as Agency of Record

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Senior Advisors knows the value of a team. The national franchisor that helps seniors and their families find the community that's right for them welcomes CONRIC PR & Marketing as their agency of record. The agency will assist the corporate marketing department to develop and optimize content for the 67 franchisees in 26 states. Oasis announced the national strategic marketing partnership at its annual conference in Orlando, Fla. on April 6.

CONRIC logo

In the first quarter of 2018, the privately-held entity had an increase in franchise revenue of 59% over the same period in 2017. In the last year, the company has opened 22 new franchises and is currently operating in 26 states. With this growth, Oasis has identified a need for brand development, strategy and targeted messaging. After interviewing multiple national marketing agencies, CONRIC PR & Marketing was selected to serve as the agency of record.

"This is an important time for us, and we need to make sure that our franchisees have the tools they need to continue to grow," says Tim Evankovich, president and CEO of Oasis Senior Advisors. "The skills that CONRIC brings to the table will help us navigate a period of rapid growth with strong branding and clear messaging."

Oasis Senior Advisors connects seniors with the housing communities that best fit their needs at no cost to seniors or their families. They act as liaisons, navigating families through a housing transition that could otherwise be difficult and confusing. The advisors sort through the options, taking individual needs into account and giving careful consideration to the level of care required, the value of independence, and each family's budget.

For more information about Oasis Senior Advisors, franchise opportunities, or to connect with an advisor, visit oasissenioradvisors.com.

About Oasis Senior Advisors

Founded in 2014 by Tim Evankovich, Oasis Senior Advisors guides families and seniors, at no cost to them, through the process of selecting a senior living community that best fits their needs. The company, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, currently operates 67 franchise locations in 26 states. Their personalized and caring approach to aid seniors and their families during a transitional time in their lives has helped many achieve satisfaction, comfort and peace of mind. Through client satisfaction and its strong partnerships with many of the top-rated senior living communities in the country, Oasis Senior Advisors is positioned for continued growth. Franchise opportunities are available throughout the country. Visit oasissenioradvisors.com or call 888-455-5838 to learn more.

ORGANIZATION

Tammi Dodson

Oasis Senior Advisors

239-449-9348

193834@email4pr.com

MEDIA

Josh Milton

CONRIC PR & Marketing

239-690-9840

193834@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-senior-advisors-retains-conric-pr--marketing-as-agency-of-record-300634705.html

SOURCE Oasis Senior Advisors

Related Links

http://www.oasissenioradvisors.com

