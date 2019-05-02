Oasis Springs Casino In Fallon Nevada Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oasis Springs Casino in Fallon Nevada has agreed to replace their existing casino management system with Table Trac Inc.'s (OTCQB: TBTC) CasinoTrac system.

Churchill Springs Casino is located at 4901 Reno Highway in Fallon Nevada. The site features your favorite slot machines and amazing customer service at Oasis Springs Casino. A new state of the art players club and new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards is being added with the addition of the new CasinoTrac system.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc. said, "Jim has been a great customer; we are pleased to have Oasis Springs joining our growing list of casino system customers. We care about making our system easy to use and easy to own, with a commitment to service and value."

"Table Trac's has done what they promised and held true to their commitments." Said Jim Dunn, General Manager at Oasis Springs Casino. "Not only are we looking forward but also know what to expect with the system changes and the new players club in the next few weeks."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

