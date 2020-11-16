Oasis Treatment Tent by La Belle Vie MedSpa featuring InMode

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center is proud to announce the grand opening of the Oasis Treatment Tent, a luxury COVID-friendly experience in a private outdoor setting, featuring InMode's non-invasive Evolve and Forma treatments.

Evolve by InMode is a non-invasive, hands-free platform that delivers multiple technologies on one system, providing a variety of customizable aesthetic treatments. The Evolve technology is designed to remodel skin, treat adipose tissue, and tone muscles. The hands-free design and programmable technology allows for the reduction in the required patient-physician face-to-face contact during the procedure making it the perfect social distancing treatment.

Forma by InMode is designed to remodel skin, improve skin texture, and creates a more youthful and natural appearance through the use of bipolar radiofrequency heating. Forma effectively treats the forehead, upper and lower eyelids, nasolabial folds, jowls and neck through a non-invasive and pain-free treatment, safe on all skin types.

"California's climate provides the perfect opportunity to offer non-invasive treatments in an outside treatment room," says Jenapher Moguel, President at La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center. "InMode's Evolve and Forma treatments have been extremely popular, and can be safely administered outdoors, while staying COVID compliant, keeping patients health and safety top of mind."

The Oasis Treatment Tent at La Belle Vie MedSpa will be open for appointments on Saturday, November 28th, from 11 AM to 2 PM, and will be open every other Saturday, weather permitting. La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center is located at 20969 Ventura Blvd, Suite 23, Woodland Hills, CA 91364. For more information, or to book an appointment, please call (818) 392-8500 or visit www.labelleviemedspa.com.

For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

About La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center:

Innovative rejuvenation through natural healing combined with the latest medical aesthetics and anti-aging modalities. At La Belle Vie MedSpa, we started with a commitment to delivering excellence. Based on science, driven by results, and relished in the commitment of a partnered journey with our clients to see their goals become a reality. We meticulously vetted medical aesthetic device companies, reading clinical studies, reviewing FDA approvals and clearances, understanding the technology, and evaluating case studies - as well as scrutinizing opposition research to collaborate findings. We invested in the best technology to ensure that our affiliation would benefit our client. We developed our vision: how it would look, how it would feel, the colors you would see, and the environment we wanted our clients to experience to create: La Belle Vie! Follow them on Instagram: @labelleviemedspa

About InMode:

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology.

