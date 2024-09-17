OASIS Unveils Three New Filtration Solutions: Setting the Standard in Safe, Clean Drinking Water

Industry-leading technology for Pharmaceuticals, PFAS, and Outdoor filtration

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS International, a leader in innovative water solutions, proudly announces the launch of three new filtration products: the industry-exclusive Pharmaceutical and Outdoor filters and a robust Total PFAS filter. With growing concerns over contaminants like forever chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and lead in drinking water, many are seeking proactive ways to safeguard their health. OASIS's new filtration solutions are vital in improving water quality for schools, hospitals, commercial buildings, and public spaces.

OASIS filtration systems provide the ultimate solution for clean drinking water wherever you need it—indoors & outdoors. Post this Introducing OASIS' new filter expansion: enhanced protection for drinking water. Discover our latest filtration solutions designed to tackle a broader range of contaminants, including lead, pharmaceuticals, and PFAS compounds.

The new Pharmaceutical filter, an industry first, protects against over twelve chemicals, including DEET, BPA, hormones, and NSAIDs. Certified to NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, and 401, it reduces contaminants such as chlorine, lead, cysts, and microplastics, as well as emerging contaminants like atenolol and ibuprofen. Its 725-gallon capacity integrates seamlessly with other OASIS products using the versatile filter head.

OASIS also addresses PFAS contaminants, often called 'forever chemicals,' with the new Total PFAS filter. This filter reduces 5 groups of PFAS including PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA, PFBS, and PFDA, and its impact on all of them has been tested to meet the more stringent EPA standards set in April 2024. Certified to NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, and 401, it reduces some of the most persistent contaminants in U.S. tap water. With a 1,100-gallon capacity and compatibility with the standard filter head, the Total PFAS filter is one of the most adaptable and revolutionary solutions on the market.

"The OASIS Total PFAS filter offers one of the most comprehensive solutions on the market, effectively reducing a wide range of forever chemicals' contaminants, making it a vital tool in the effort to provide cleaner water," said Stephanie Guttas, Product Manager at OASIS International.

For outdoor applications, OASIS has introduced an industry-exclusive Outdoor filter designed to handle the challenges of higher-temperature environments. Certified according to NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, and 401, it reduces contaminants such as chlorine, lead, cysts, and microplastics. The Outdoor filter is built for durability and can operate in temperatures ranging from 35°F to 122°F. With a 4,750-gallon capacity, this filter is designed to supply approximately 36,000 water bottle fills.

"This filter is engineered specifically for outdoor use and designed to meet the unique challenges of elevated temperatures, providing consistent, clean water without compromising performance," added Guttas.

With heightened awareness of contaminants like pharmaceuticals, PFAS, lead, and microplastics in U.S. drinking water, more consumers are taking action by investing in filtration systems. OASIS's new filters provide comprehensive solutions that improve water quality across various settings. All new OASIS filters are equipped with the company's Tilt' N Tether fast filter-change system, allowing users to change them in minutes. This innovation, combined with NSF-certified filters, ensures OASIS customers can enjoy faster, easier, and more reliable access to improved drinking water.

OASIS continues to lead the industry in water filtration, offering robust, forward-thinking solutions for pharmaceuticals, PFAS, and outdoor environments. Whether in schools, hospitals, commercial buildings, or public spaces, OASIS's new filtration systems are providing the ultimate solution for safe, clean drinking water wherever you need it—indoors and outdoors. Learn more about OASIS's filtration assortment at www.oasiscoolers.com/filtration.

About OASIS

OASIS International is a global leader in innovative and sustainable hydration solutions. Since 1910, OASIS has provided over 13 million touchless bottle fillers, water coolers, drinking fountains, and environmentally friendly products to more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, OASIS operates seven manufacturing and distribution locations worldwide. OASIS designs products that deliver clean, accessible drinking water while reducing the environmental impact of single-use plastics, offering sustainable solutions for education, healthcare, government buildings, and homes.

Media Contact:

Caroline Cannata, Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE OASIS International