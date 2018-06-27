Oasis, Warehouse and Coast to Enhance Customer Engagement with Aptos POS Solution and the Power of the Cloud

With 178 stores across the three brands, Oasis, Warehouse and Coast are known for their luxurious shops on London's Oxford Street and throughout the United Kingdom, as well as hundreds of concessions hosted globally. While the brands' combined image is inspired by the glamorous female lifestyle, each brand offers a unique style targeted to meet a variety of women's fashion trends — ranging from Oasis' mix of colourful and feminine clothing, shoes, and accessories for any occasion to Warehouse's trendy styles designed for the modern woman living in the city and Coast's large collection of stunningly designed pieces ideal for weddings and elegant occasions.

In selecting Aptos Store, Oasis, Warehouse and Coast will deliver significant advantages to their customers, associates and enterprise. These advantages include the ability to:

Deliver seamless store experiences that span channels, locations and devices

Empower associates to conduct informed, meaningful interactions with shoppers

Establish a 360-degree view of customers to personalise the shopping experience

Optimise checkouts and returns processing

Improve store management and operations

Additionally, by deploying Aptos Store in the cloud, Oasis, Warehouse and Coast will be able to implement the solution faster, streamline their technology infrastructure, and more easily add and support new store locations worldwide.

"As we undergo a technology transformation aimed at maximising our in-store efficiency and enhancing customer engagement, it was important to select a technology vendor that offered the most advanced omni-channel functionality combined with the benefits of deploying applications in the cloud," said David Mold, IT and Managed Services Director for Oasis, Warehouse and Coast.

"Coast already runs Aptos' cloud-based Digital Commerce solution, which gave us extreme confidence in Aptos' commitment to help us exceed customer expectations and drive profitable growth. We are excited about the next step in our Aptos relationship and extending Aptos Store across all three brands."

"Oasis, Warehouse and Coast are fully committed to offering their customers a seamless omni-channel shopping experience that is modern, authentic and catered to their customers' convenience and delight," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "With Aptos Store, these brands are empowered to amplify customer engagement, productivity and profitability while pursuing growth locally and abroad."

