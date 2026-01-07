Oasys Raises $4.6M to Transform Mental Health Care into a Data-Driven Discipline, Catalyzing Better Health Outcomes

The company's AI-native operating system unifies practice management, clinical decision support, and real-time physiological data to improve therapist and patient well-being.

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasys Health ("Oasys"), the first AI-native operating system for behavioral health, today announces $4.6M in funding, including a $4M seed round led by Pathlight Ventures , with participation from Twine Ventures and Better Ventures , and $600K in pre-seed funding from 1984 Ventures . As demand for mental health support surges, Oasys will use new capital to enhance its AI-powered platform, deepen integrations with leading wearables and health apps, grow its engineering and data science teams, and expand its network of partnerships with health clinics, behavioral health centers, Managed Service Organizations (MSOs), and universities and schools investing in long-term campus mental health infrastructure.

"Our momentum at Oasys reflects a fundamental turning point for mental health care, where data and AI empower, rather than replace, clinicians," said Hashem Abdou, co-founder and CEO at Oasys. "For decades, therapy has been a subjective, session-based practice built on intuition and recall rather than measurable evidence. Now, for the first time, we have the tools to change that. Advances in AI allow us to extract insights from unstructured clinical data, the explosion of wearables gives us continuous behavioral and physiological insight, and Oasys has built the connective tissue to tie it all together. This funding advances our mission to redefine how we clinically care for mental health by creating the operating system that makes care personalized, data-driven, and accessible to all."

The Mental Health Crisis is Growing & Outdated Systems Can't Address it

The world faces record levels of anxiety, depression, and burnout—yet the systems designed to deliver mental health care are outdated, disconnected, and reactive. While other areas of medicine have embraced data, automation, and continuous monitoring, mental health remains largely analog. Clinicians are forced to operate in silos and are overburdened by administrative work—and existing tools fail to support their workflows because they were built for billing, not care. As a result, patients are treated episodically, often seeking help only once symptoms reach a breaking point, and progress can't be measured in real time.

Oasys exists to close that gap, bringing the same level of clinical precision, operational intelligence, and data integration to mental health that modern medicine applies to the body. While competitors optimize a slice of behavioral health workflows, Oasys unifies AI, automation, and physiological data into a single intelligent system to transform therapy from reactive to proactive, measurable, and continuous.

The Oasys Solution

Oasys is an AI-native operating system for modern mental health. The platform automates core workflows—documentation, scribing, billing, scheduling, and insurance reimbursements—while seamlessly syncing with leading wearables and health apps such as Apple Watch, Oura Ring, Strava, and Flo. This enables secure, real-time integration of physiological data, including activity, sleep, heart rate, glucose, and menstruation.

By bridging behavioral and physical health, Oasys empowers:

Behavioral health organizations: Reduce clinician burnout and operational inefficiencies through automation and real-time analytics that give leadership clear visibility into performance, outcomes, and site-level operations.

Reduce clinician burnout and operational inefficiencies through automation and real-time analytics that give leadership clear visibility into performance, outcomes, and site-level operations. Clinicians: Save 10+ hours each week on administrative tasks while turning fragmented notes and wearable data into actionable insights that inform care, surface early risk signals, and enable proactive interventions. Unlock new revenue opportunities via Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) CPT codes.

Save 10+ hours each week on administrative tasks while turning fragmented notes and wearable data into actionable insights that inform care, surface early risk signals, and enable proactive interventions. Unlock new revenue opportunities via Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) CPT codes. Patients: Experience more personalized, preventive, and measurable care that extends beyond traditional sessions, transforming therapy into a continuous, data-driven journey toward better mental and physical health.

"Oasys is defining a new category in mental health care, moving beyond legacy EHRs and fragmented point solutions to build a truly comprehensive data backbone," said Charley Ma at Pathlight Ventures. "The company's founding team has the technical depth and execution velocity to set a new standard for how the world clinically understands and supports mental health. It's an honor to be part of their journey at the unique intersection of AI, data infrastructure, and clinical care."

Momentum & Looking Ahead

Oasys is rapidly emerging as the new infrastructure layer for modern behavioral health, demonstrating measurable impact across clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. The company:

Partners with more than 25 health clinics, supporting hundreds of providers and thousands of patients nationwide. Early adopters consistently cite its intuitive interface, powerful automation, and immediate measurable ROI.

Onboards new clinics in just 48 hours every week, with thousands of therapy sessions logged since launch.

Reports measurable improvements in patient engagement and symptom tracking compliance, significant reductions in claim denials, and faster reimbursements for providers through AI-powered documentation accuracy.

In 2026, Oasys will launch a robust outcomes measurement framework, providing clinicians with standards to track patient progress and prove therapy effectiveness over time. The company plans to expand its partner network to more than 1,000 enterprise-scale mental health organizations that value clinical precision, operational efficiency, and data-driven care.

To learn more about Oasys and/or apply for a growth or engineering role, visit https://oasys.health/

ABOUT OASYS

Oasys Health ("Oasys") is redefining how we clinically care for mental health by building the operating system that makes treatment personalized, data-driven, and accessible to all. Its AI-powered platform helps modern health clinics streamline operations, strengthen revenue, reduce provider burnout, and deliver smarter, more proactive care by unifying practice management, clinical decision support, and physiological data from wearables and health apps such as Apple Watch, Oura Ring, Strava, and Flo. Learn more at https://oasys.health/

