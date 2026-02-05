Oat Foundry Powers Nespresso's Largest Global Flagship with 42,000-Flap Kinetic Split Flap Display

"Boring retail is dying," says Oat Foundry CEO and Co-Founder Mark Kuhn, a mechanical engineer by training who has led the company for over 12 years. Kuhn was recently elected to serve on the board of SEGD (Society for Experiential Graphic Design). He elaborates: "Attention isn't demanded, it's earned by compelling work. A split-flap display doesn't compete with noise; it cuts through it. There's so much disposable digital out there. Nespresso understood that durability and beauty aren't trade-offs."

The split-flap is a throwback to the heyday of New York retail. From the late 19th to the mid-20th century, retail served as a spectacle, theater, and social space, rather than just commerce. Long before digital signage and video walls, this era prioritized the art of being seen and seeing, revealing the power of physical retail grounded in presence. That tradition informed Nespresso's new Flatiron flagship design, in which Oat Foundry's Split Flap display blends modern retail strategy with tactile, mechanical visual storytelling.

The signature split-flap sound complements the low-fi atmosphere of a traditional coffeehouse, adding rhythm to the space. Oat Foundry's Portal software, accessible via tablet, phone, or laptop, expands the split-flap's functionality with an extensive content library, 32 transition styles , and the ability to display branded messaging or function as an interactive menu . At this scale, the modular display accommodates over 1,500 characters. The installation is a clear example of how enterprise brands can create memorable focal points in cafe design without an overreliance on digital screens, turning a storefront moment into a destination.

Nespresso's multisensory approach continues through curated details. Visitors sample Nespresso pod varieties alongside capsule "scents," an experiential shift in traditional coffee tasting. The space also includes "The Hidden Cup," a speakeasy-style lounge featuring a drinks program developed in partnership with tastemakers and inspired by contemporary coffee trends. With subtle shifts in lighting and color across displays, fine matte finishes, and textured surfaces, the designers behind the storefront create a luxury coffee shop design that invites touch and encourages discovery.

Together, these elements reflect a broader investment in the experience economy, where retail spaces are designed not only to sell products but to create meaningful connections with customers. By combining a coffeehouse, store, and intimate lounge, the Flatiron flagship offers a contemporary take on the upscale café, prioritizing atmosphere and sensory storytelling. The addition of analog tech further underscores the value of mechanical displays in coffee shop layout design , improving engagement and dwell time without relying on screens.

The response has been strong across media and social platforms. Content creators have described the space as a "theme park for coffee lovers," while Time Out notes that it "feels less like a store and more like a choose-your-own-adventure for the caffeinated." Others have highlighted the brand's complimentary tastings as a rare gesture in today's retail landscape.

The custom split-flap display also supports Nespresso's sustainability goals: it draws minimal power and generates very little heat, using only a fraction of the energy required to run a comparable digital screen. Nespresso currently sources 91% of its coffee through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program, achieving an estimated 35% global recycling rate . Developed in collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance, the AAA Program focuses on quality, sustainability, and productivity, values that also align closely with Oat Foundry's approach to design.

In 2024, the Nespresso-branded market reached USD 8.26 billion and is projected to grow steadily over the next decade. Nespresso's new NYC location, the brand's largest flagship boutique globally and its first in North America, underscores the company's reimagined, experiential retail strategy. Today, Nespresso operates in 81 countries with more than 800 retail locations worldwide.

Through its collaboration with Nespresso, Oat Foundry continues to bring modern analog technology into immersive, experience-driven spaces, creating meaningful, tactile moments that connect brands with their customers.

About Oat Foundry

Oat Foundry is a multidisciplinary creative engineering company founded in 2013, focused on creating kinetic and mechanical displays and technology that bring physical motion into public spaces. Operating out of their Philadelphia headquarters, Oat Foundry partners with global brands, designers, and architects to build sustainable, human-centered experiences that serve as a welcoming alternative to always-on digital signage or video walls.

Image Caption: Legible from up to 100 ft away, Oat Foundry's standard split-flap display font is designed for ADA compliance, making it easy to read in high-traffic spaces such as retail storefronts, lobbies, airports, train stations, student centers, stadiums, and much more.

Image Caption: The custom-branded split-flap display designed and built for Nespresso is now placed in the retail flagship near the entrance. The split-flap board rotates through brand imagery, such as the Nespresso logo, using custom-colored flaps.

Image Caption: At around 100 sq. ft and 42,000 flaps, Oat Foundry's custom-branded Split Flap board can accommodate over 1,500 characters. The display's modular design allows it to be scaled for a range of spaces, including Nespresso's luxury coffee expansive shop layout.

