Oat Là Là! Planet Oat Partners with "Emily in Paris" to Launch White Chocolate Raspberry Oatmilk Creamer

Oat Milk Brand Offers Exclusive First Taste of Limited-Edition Creamer at Parisian-Inspired Bakery Event in New York

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Oat , the number one selling oatmilk in the U.S.*, today announced the launch of its newest coffee creamer: Planet Oat White Chocolate Raspberry Oatmilk Creamer x "Emily in Paris." This très délicieux partnership combines the brand's smooth oatmilk with the chic, romantic flair of Paris, inspired by the hit series produced by Paramount Television Studios and creator Darren Star, which premieres its newest season on December 18. The limited-edition creamer is infused with the delicious taste of white chocolate and bright, tart raspberry flavor, designed to elevate any coffee cup. The creamer—a truly fantastique indulgence—is available for purchase at major grocery retailers nationwide this month.

Planet Oat White Chocolate Raspberry Oatmilk Creamer x “Emily in Paris"

Planet Oat will celebrate the launch with a pop-up experience at L'Appartement 4F , which brings the essence of a Parisian bakery to Brooklyn Heights. Timed to the premiere date of "Emily in Paris" Season 5, the pop-up will take place on December 18. Attendees are invited to experience the joy of Paris with this exclusive first taste of the new creamer before it hits shelves!

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, event attendees will be treated to "The Raspberet Latte," featuring the new White Chocolate Raspberry Oatmilk Creamer as well as a brand fan-favorite, Barista Lovers Oatmilk. Attendees will also get to enjoy L'Appartement 4F's signature raspberry treat, "Le Framboise," which will be renamed "The Raspberet Croissant" for the occasion.

To help share the excitement of the launch, Planet Oat has also partnered with actress and "Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park, who brings a fun and flavorful perspective to the new creamer.

"Planet Oat is my favorite oatmilk brand, especially for its delicious and thoughtful flavors. And I couldn't be more excited that this new coffee creamer is inspired by Emily in Paris," said Park. "Not only is it absolutely perfect in my morning coffee, but it transports me back to the sweetness of Paris patisseries, giving me that feeling of sitting in my favorite cafe in the Marais — Parisian chic for your coffee cup."

"Collaborating with 'Emily in Paris' marks a fun new chapter for Planet Oat, blending the world of entertainment with a coffee ritual in a way that feels fresh and enjoyable," said Chris Ross, vice president of marketing and research & development, HP Hood LLC. "We know our consumers crave flavor, variety and sophistication, so pairing this cultural phenomenon with the indulgent profile of White Chocolate Raspberry allows us to bring a taste of Paris directly to their homes.

Can't make it to New York City? The new Planet Oat White Chocolate Raspberry Creamer inspired by "Emily in Paris" will be available on shelves later this month. To learn more, visit PlanetOat.com and follow along at @planetoat on Instagram.

*Planet Oat custom research definitions based on IRI data – Total US Multi-Outlet – Volume Sales Latest 52 w/e 12/7/25.

About Planet Oat

Planet Oat Oatmilk is the top-selling oatmilk in the United States. The Planet Oat family of plant-based products, including Oatmilk and Oatmilk Coffee Creamer, is known for delivering rich, creamy, and delicious taste. Planet Oat is owned by HP Hood LLC, one of the country's largest food and beverage companies. Hood's portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood, Heluva Good!, Planet Oat, LACTAID, and more. For more information about Planet Oat, please visit www.planetoat.com.

