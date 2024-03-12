Oat Milk Cool Kid Minor Figures Now Available throughout North America in Whole Foods and Sprouts Stores

As shelf stable plant milk sales flatten, Minor Figures soars

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minor Figures , a trailblazing brand famed for delicious and sustainable barista-favored oat milk, has exponentially expanded availability in grocery across the United States and Canada. Plant-based and newly certified gluten-free, Minor Figures is now available in all 517 Whole Foods Market stores in the US and all 14 in Canada, along with 280+ Sprouts doors across every region.

"This is a brilliant moment for our brand," said Melissa Hauser, General Manager for Minor Figures North America. "Expanding to all Whole Foods across the US and Canada, and having a national footprint with Sprouts, marks a significant growth milestone for our company and our community. Our product has been adored by baristas for years, and now we can bring our passion for quality and taste to even more people where they shop and in their homes."

This massive growth with the two leading natural grocery chains in North America speaks to Minor Figures' unique ability to separate itself from the plant milk pack: Minor Figures is growing 65% year over year, while the Shelf Stable Plant Based Milk category has slowed, to only 1.1% growth. Outside of grocery stores, Minor Figures boasts 40% year over year growth with cafe partners across the country, recently unlocking some exciting new cafe partnerships like Sightglass in California and Collectivo in the Midwest.

Whole Foods Market stocks two of Minor Figures' flagship products: Barista Oat (Organic) and Barista Oat (Light) while Sprouts is proudly carrying Barista Oat (Organic). Coffee enthusiasts, eco-conscious consumers, and plant-based users have the opportunity to elevate their daily coffee rituals with Minor Figures: Barista Oat boasts a smooth mouthfeel and clean profile that elevates any coffee, and is specifically formulated to create perfect foam and a stable balance, offering the highest fidelity.

And while Minor Figures prides themselves on being inextricably linked with coffee drinkers, coffee makers, and well, coffee itself, they also know their Barista Oat pairs beautifully in baking, smoothies, cereal, and all the milky desires of folks' dairy-free and less-dairy hearts.

Minor Figures' Barista Oats are made from the finest oats, water, and a pinch of sea salt— never stabilizers or gums or other undesirable additives—resulting in a clean label plant-based alternative that highlights rather than masks rich coffee flavors, with a significantly lower carbon footprint than traditional dairy milk. B-Corp Certified and uniquely authentic, Minor Figures is now reaching more shoppers than ever, through these new partnerships with Whole Foods and Sprouts.

