Oatey Co. Announces 2020 "Representative of the Year" Winners

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, recently presented awards to its top performing manufacturer representative agencies of 2020, E.A. Langenfeld, Jones Sales & Marketing Group and RKR, recognizing their exceptional partnerships, accomplishments and contributions throughout the business.

Each year, the company awards high achieving sales partners to highlight individual successes and show appreciation for their outstanding support of Oatey's Retail and Wholesale Business Units.

In 2020, E.A. Langenfeld and Jones Sales & Marketing Group both received the "Retail Representative of the Year" Award.

E.A. Langenfeld, whose partnership with Oatey spans 33 years, was recognized for not only achieving multiple sales goals throughout last year, but also for the team's superior breadth of knowledge and professionalism. The agency's hands-on approach to customer service continues to garner praise across markets.

Jones Sales and Marketing Group has represented Keeney, a part of the Oatey family of brands, for the last 10 years. The agency remains an agile partner who consistently finds strategic ways to evolve with the brand and its products. In addition to driving sales, representatives exceeded expectations throughout the pandemic, going above and beyond to equip customers nationwide with the necessary resources to help navigate the difficult retail landscape.

"Our manufacturer representatives are instrumental in helping us grow and maintain strong relationships with our customers," says Michelle Newland, President of Oatey's Retail/International Business Unit. "We couldn't be more impressed with their hard work, expertise and dedication. Amid a year full of tremendous challenges, we're very grateful to these talented teams for their resilience and unwavering commitment to supporting Oatey and our customers."

RKR was named the "Wholesale Representative of the Year" for being a leader in new product sales and total sales versus budget compared to Oatey's other agencies. As the company's longest standing wholesale representative of more than 60 years, RKR plays a critical role when engaging customers through innovative programs and uncovering new market opportunities to further the Oatey mission.

"The RKR team exemplifies accountability and commitment," explains Brian DiVincenzo, President of Oatey's Wholesale/Commercial Business Unit. "The length of our partnership speaks volumes. Their strategic focus and passion for our customers remain unparalleled and are evident in the strength of not only their sales, but also the enduring relationships they've built."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

