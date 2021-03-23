Oatey Co. Hires Christine Graham as Chief Information Officer

As Oatey's Chief Information Officer, Graham will lead the organization's IT strategy and roadmap, ensuring the best tools, solutions and processes are in place to drive the company's success. She will leverage her deep knowledge of current and emerging IT trends to position Oatey on the forefront of best-in-class technology solutions, including assessing and executing the organization's long-term system needs.

"I am so pleased to be joining the Oatey Co. organization," commented Graham. "Oatey has a 100-year heritage of delivering unmatched quality, and I'm looking forward to helping build upon that reputation through robust technology solutions that enable continued growth."

"Christine's extensive leadership in technology at manufacturing organizations makes her an ideal fit for Oatey as we continue to enhance our capabilities and position in the digital space," said Neal Restivo, Chief Executive Officer at Oatey. "Her balance of technical expertise and leadership aptitude will be invaluable, and we look forward to her many contributions at Oatey."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

