Oatey Co. Introduces L.R. Brands, A Curated Collection of Bathroom Accessories and Products That Take Design to the Next Level

L.R. Brands is comprised of two brands with a shared commitment to craftsmanship – QuickDrain and 1916 Collection . A premier manufacturer of curbed and curbless shower solutions, QuickDrain pushes the boundaries of bathroom design with custom-feeling shower solutions, including WallDrain , ShowerLine , ProLine , SquareDrain and BenchSeat . The newly established 1916 Collection is a portfolio of thoughtfully designed, exceptionally engineered bath accessories, including its recently launched Freestanding Tub Drain, that enhance both the form and function of every bath experience.

"At Oatey, we are craftsmen at heart," says Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President, Brand and Digital Marketing. "We pay attention to the finer details – it's who we are, and it's what our customers expect. That's the inspiration behind L.R. Brands. We're building on our heritage brands, known for their quality behind the wall, to bring new bathroom solutions to the table that help you elevate the design you had in mind."

SOURCE L.R. Brands, an Oatey innovation