Oatey Co. Launches Fix-it Repair Ring™, An Easy Solution for Repairing Damaged Toilet Flanges Without Replacing the Flange

The Fix-It Repair Ring is built for installer ease and reliability, including a perfect-length bolt slot that prevents bending during installation and provides secure, level, leak-free repairs. It can accommodate 1/4-inch or 5/16-inch closet bolts. Because of the thicker wall span between the bolt slot and the ring perimeter, weak points are minimized.

For a demonstration of how to install the Fix-It Repair Ring, watch this video. For more information, visit oatey.com.

