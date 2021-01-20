Oatey Co. Launches Fix-it Repair Ring™, An Easy Solution for Repairing Damaged Toilet Flanges Without Replacing the Flange
CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co. today announced the launch of the Fix-it Repair Ring™, which securely repairs broken, cracked or worn-out toilet mounting flanges without replacing the toilet flange.
Built with a robust design for installation strength, the Fix-It Repair Ring features a sleek, unobtrusive profile. It's conveniently compatible with all flange and toilet installations, as well as flooring types (including concrete). Plus, 10 mounting holes and four slotted mounting tabs further enable a wide range of installation options.
The Fix-It Repair Ring is built for installer ease and reliability, including a perfect-length bolt slot that prevents bending during installation and provides secure, level, leak-free repairs. It can accommodate 1/4-inch or 5/16-inch closet bolts. Because of the thicker wall span between the bolt slot and the ring perimeter, weak points are minimized.
For a demonstration of how to install the Fix-It Repair Ring, watch this video. For more information, visit oatey.com.
ABOUT OATEY CO.
Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.
Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
