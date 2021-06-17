Oatey Co. Launches Social Media Ambassador Program, a Partnership with Influential Plumbing Professionals and Brand Loyalists

As Ambassadors for Oatey in the field, program participants will champion the Oatey family of brands (including Oatey, Dearborn, Hercules, Cherne and more), creating unique multimedia content to be shared across social media and other digital platforms. Each Ambassador will receive a curated kit of Oatey branded gear, including Ambassador-exclusive swag. They will be provided with a range of products to support their day-to-day work, will be among the first to know about new product launches, and will have the chance to try new products firsthand. Ambassadors will also have the opportunity to travel to Oatey's headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, for a two-day Ambassador event.

By amplifying the Oatey brand across the Ambassadors' social media platforms, the Ambassador program will build upon Oatey's robust, highly engaged social media community. The 2021 class of Oatey Ambassadors includes experienced licensed plumbers Danielle Browne, Trey Young, Alex Gouin, Omar Harris and Bobby Drescher, collectively representing a diverse range of plumbing backgrounds and years of unique application expertise from across North America.

"Oatey's social media community is a special place, and our Ambassador program provides an opportunity for us to further expand our footprint and grow our relationships in that space," says Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President, Brand and Digital Marketing. "We're honored to partner with five exceptionally talented individuals in our inaugural class of Ambassadors, and we're looking forward to seeing them represent Oatey through their unique perspectives and experiences."

A new class of Ambassadors will be selected each year. Individuals interested in becoming a future Oatey Ambassador can submit their information on the Oatey website for consideration.

For additional information about Oatey's Social Media Ambassador Program, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

