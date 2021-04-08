Oatey Co. Launches Updated Drain Seal with an Enhanced Design for Optimal Drain Protection and Water Flow
Apr 08, 2021, 08:30 ET
CLEVELAND, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today the launch of its updated Drain Seal, which blocks unwanted odors, sewer gases and insects from entering a building through a drain, featuring an enhanced design that won't restrict water flow or sacrifice drain performance.
Oatey's Drain Seal is engineered with a drainage system that not only prevents water from evaporating in the P-Trap, but also allows for continuous water flow, which simultaneously inhibits ponding or pooling around a drain.
The Drain Seal is a non-chemical solution that does not require the use of any tools for installation, making it a safe, convenient way to promote a clean home and protect everyday or infrequently used drains in locations such as showers, basements, garages, wet rooms, utility rooms and laundry rooms. Available in 2'' or 3'' sizes, the new design is compatible with most popular floor and shower drains.
For a demonstration of how to install the Drain Seal, watch this video. For more information, visit oatey.com.
ABOUT OATEY CO.
Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.
Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
