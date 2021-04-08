Oatey Co. Launches Updated Drain Seal with an Enhanced Design for Optimal Drain Protection and Water Flow

The Drain Seal is a non-chemical solution that does not require the use of any tools for installation, making it a safe, convenient way to promote a clean home and protect everyday or infrequently used drains in locations such as showers, basements, garages, wet rooms, utility rooms and laundry rooms. Available in 2'' or 3'' sizes, the new design is compatible with most popular floor and shower drains.

For a demonstration of how to install the Drain Seal, watch this video. For more information, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Oatey Co