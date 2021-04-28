Oatey Co. Launches Updated Virtual Training Platform with Enhanced Content and Features to Optimize User Experience, Education and Convenience

In addition to these enhanced features, users will now have access to more than 20 educational courses, covering a wide range of categories such as plumbing, irrigation and waterworks across Oatey's family of brands. Users can easily search and find classes based on their individual interests, as each course is organized by industry markets and Oatey brands.

Whether an apprentice learning the trade, an experienced professional refining a technique or a new homeowner seeking advice, Oatey's virtual training courses are tailored with each individual and skill level in mind. The courses are self-guided and each include a variety of different content, such as detailed product information, demonstration videos, real-life application examples, supplemental reading materials or quizzes, developed by the company's expert team of application specialists who are based out of the Oatey University training facility in Cleveland, Ohio.

Additional courses will continue to be added and updated regularly. All courses are free, but registration is required. For more information and to sign up, visit go.bluevolt.com/Oatey. The training portal can also be accessed via www.oatey.com in the Resources section at the bottom of the homepage.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

