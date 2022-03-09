Oatey Co. Names S&S Sales 2021 Retail Manufacturer Representative of the Year

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, recently named S&S Sales the top performing manufacturer representative for its Retail Business Unit in 2021, recognizing the agency's exceptional partnership and accomplishments in support of both the Oatey Co. and Keeney Holdings LLC businesses.

S&S Sales, whose partnership with Oatey spans more than 40 years, earned the title of Retail Manufacturer Representative of the year because of their commitment to innovation, communication and teamwork throughout 2021. Their proactive approach to communication enabled the Oatey team to work more efficiently, capitalize on opportunities and build critical relationships. At the same time, they consistently championed new ideas and solutions to help further drive the Oatey business. Their attention to detail and willingness to work closely with a range of key partners further drove the team's success during a challenging and unpredictable year.

"We are extremely appreciative of the critical role our manufacturer representatives play in supporting our business and our relationships with our customers," says Michelle Newland, President of Oatey's Retail/International Business Unit. "In a year as unprecedented as 2021, we are especially grateful for the resilience, hard work and dedication demonstrated by S&S on behalf of Oatey, Keeney and our customers. Congratulations to the S&S team on this well-deserved honor."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Oatey Co