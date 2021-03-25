Oatey Co. Promotes Matthew Rodgers to Vice President, Customer and Technical Support; Scott Voisinet to Vice President, Sourcing

Matthew Rodgers has been promoted to Vice President, Customer and Technical Support. Rodgers joined Oatey more than six years ago as Director, Customer Service. With more than 20 years of experience, Rodgers has extensive expertise in supporting customers at manufacturing organizations. Prior to joining Oatey, he spent time in customer service at organizations such as PPG Industries and AkzoNobel. As Oatey's Vice President, Customer and Technical Support, Matt will lead Oatey's customer service and technical functions as they expand their efforts to support customers and end users with purchasing, training, technical guidance, issue resolution and beyond.

"Matt's leadership over the past several years has been essential to Oatey's ability to support our customers and deliver quality for those we serve," said Brian DiVincenzo, President, Wholesale at Oatey. "In his expanded role, I am confident he will provide exceptional leadership as our company and customer service organization continue to grow in exciting ways."

Scott Voisinet has been promoted to Vice President, Sourcing. Voisinet joined Oatey more than 10 years ago, serving most recently as Director of North American Sourcing. Voisinet is a supply chain and product management leader with more than two decades of experience. Prior to joining Oatey, he worked at Matco Tools, where he held a range of positions supporting product management. In his new role as Vice President, Scott's responsibility will be expanded to include indirect sourcing and purchasing.

"During his time at Oatey, Scott has consistently demonstrated his steady leadership, sharp problem-solving skills and management expertise," said Charles Scholl, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain at Oatey. "I look forward to his additional contributions in his new position."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Oatey Co.

