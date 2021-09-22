Oatey Co. Promotes Scott Voisinet to Senior Vice President, Leading Supply Chain

News provided by

Oatey Co

Sep 22, 2021, 08:54 ET

CLEVELAND, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the promotion of Scott Voisinet to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain.

Voisinet has been with Oatey for more than ten years, most recently serving as Vice President, Sourcing. He is a strategic supply chain and product management leader with more than two decades of significant experience. Prior to joining Oatey, he worked at Matco Tools, where he held a range of supply chain and product management positions.

Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the promotion of Scott Voisinet to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain.
Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the promotion of Scott Voisinet to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain.

In his new role, Voisinet will be responsible for planning, purchasing, distribution and global logistics, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Neal Restivo. Voisinet will partner closely with Charles Scholl, Senior Vice President, Global Sourcing, to optimize processes and partners across the supply chain and sourcing functions.

"Having a strong supply chain function is essential to Oatey's ability to provide outstanding service to our customers and grow our business," says Restivo. "Scott brings the proven expertise and leadership acumen we need as we continue to enhance our capabilities in this critical business function."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Oatey Co

Related Links

oatey.com

Also from this source

Oatey Co. Named Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for 11th Time by...

Oatey Co. Hires LaKisha Peterson as Vice President, Accounting...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics