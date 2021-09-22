Oatey Co. Promotes Scott Voisinet to Senior Vice President, Leading Supply Chain

In his new role, Voisinet will be responsible for planning, purchasing, distribution and global logistics, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Neal Restivo. Voisinet will partner closely with Charles Scholl, Senior Vice President, Global Sourcing, to optimize processes and partners across the supply chain and sourcing functions.

"Having a strong supply chain function is essential to Oatey's ability to provide outstanding service to our customers and grow our business," says Restivo. "Scott brings the proven expertise and leadership acumen we need as we continue to enhance our capabilities in this critical business function."

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

