Oath of Hippocrates under Assault in Pandemic, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The physician's duty as declared in the Oath of Hippocrates, to "prescribe regimen for the good of my patients according to my ability and my judgment and never do harm to anyone," is being overridden by "guidelines" from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), states Jane Orient, M.D., In the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The NIH recommends against early outpatient treatment of COVID-19, except possibly with newly authorized monoclonal antibodies, and specifically against the use of long-approved re-purposed drugs such as hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin.

At its summer meeting of the House of Delegates, the American Medical Association refused to rescind its language discouraging HCQ, despite strong member support for a resolution asking it to do so. The AMA cites inadequate evidence of benefit.

"There is a double-blind double standard" for the imposition of social control measures without evidence of benefit, despite undeniable harm, writes Dr. Orient.

Also exempt from the demand for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) is "standard therapy"—which is generally undefined, she writes. It commonly involves acetaminophen, which might have harmful immune-suppressing effects.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) provides information on early treatment and prevention protocols, and states that "physicians need to use their own best judgment and provide treatment personalized for their individual patients."

The article concludes that: "The Hippocratic physician must not be corrupted by conflicts of interest or be subservient to governmental, academic, or corporate interests that place a political agenda, financial gain, prestige, career advancement, or ideology above doing what the physician judges to be best for each patient."

