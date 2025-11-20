OATRAGEOUS® Wins Walmart's Golden Ticket, Bringing Dairy-Free Innovation to the World's Largest Retailer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OATRAGEOUS® Oat Milk Liqueur proudly announces that it has been awarded a Golden Ticket through Walmart's prestigious Open Call program and will begin expanding distribution across Walmart stores in Florida starting this month, with plans to grow regionally through 2026.

Created by Misunderstood Brands, the team behind Misunderstood Whiskey Co. - the award-winning New Jersey-based spirits company known for its Ginger Spiced Whiskey and "America's Original Dairy-Free Oat Nog" - OATRAGEOUS® marks the company's latest innovation centered on less-guilty indulging, inclusivity, and flavor-forward creativity.

A Step Toward Greater Inclusivity in Retail

Walmart's decision to onboard OATRAGEOUS reflects its continued commitment to expanding access to better-for-you, innovative brands that meet evolving consumer lifestyles. This milestone arrives at a time when emerging beverage-alcohol brands face unprecedented competition and retail headwinds. Being chosen from thousands of applicants, OATRAGEOUS' Golden Ticket win underscores not only the brand's innovation but also a broader message of optimism for independent CPGs navigating today's crowded landscape.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring OATRAGEOUS to Walmart shoppers and advance the cream liqueur category," said JD Recobs, CEO & Co-Founder of Misunderstood Brands. "Nearly 70% of the world is lactose intolerant, and for too long, those consumers have been left out of one of the most indulgent categories in spirits. OATRAGEOUS exists to fix that - it's delicious, versatile, and designed for everyone at the table."

Off To A "Raging" Start

Since its debut in 2024, OATRAGEOUS has quickly earned industry acclaim, including Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Platinum at the SIP Awards and the #17 Most Innovative Spirit Globally by The Spirits Business, cementing its place as a leader in the fast-growing dairy-free cream liqueur category. Crafted from sustainably sourced, non-GMO oats and premium small-batch bourbon, OATRAGEOUS is the first portfolio of oat milk liqueurs to hit U.S. shelves.

Each expression is dairy-free, gluten-free, seed-oil-free, vegan friendly and only 90 calories per serving - with 30% less sugar than leading cream liqueurs. Available in Coconut, Espresso, and the world's first Dairy-Free Bourbon Cream (14% ABV), OATRAGEOUS redefines indulgence for a generation that values transparency, taste, and inclusivity. True to the lighthearted spirit of Misunderstood, the brand leans into playful touches, from its 'Tastes Like No Udder' slogan to its mascot, Oaty - bringing fun to the category.

"We started OATRAGEOUS to prove that you can have it all - real ingredients, rich flavor, and none of the compromise," said Chris Buglisi, Co-Founder & CFO of Misunderstood Brands. "Partnering with Walmart is a huge step in making that vision accessible to millions of consumers."

About OATRAGEOUS® Oat Milk Liqueurs

OATRAGEOUS is proudly the first portfolio of oat-based cream liqueurs in the United States, offering a plant-based, dairy-free alternative to traditional cream spirits. Crafted from sustainably sourced non-GMO oats and small-batch bourbon, OATRAGEOUS delivers indulgence without compromise. The brand is part of Misunderstood Brands, creators of Misunderstood Whiskey Co., known for its award-winning naturally infused whiskey portfolio. For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.drinkoatrageous.com .

About Misunderstood Brands

Misunderstood Brands, founded by lifelong friends JD Recobs and Chris Buglisi, is an innovation-focused spirits company known for redefining categories through flavor and inclusivity. Their award-winning Misunderstood Whiskey Co. has earned national attention for their botanically infused whiskey portfolio such as Ginger Spiced Whiskey and seasonal Dairy-Free Oat Nog. Today, the company continues to lead the next wave of spirits innovation with brands like OATRAGEOUS® - the first portfolio of plant-based, dairy-free cream liqueurs in the U.S.

