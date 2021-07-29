OATS and CDC Foundation Launch Virtual Course on Digital Essentials for Older Adult Caregivers and Recipients of Care

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP and the CDC Foundation announce the launch of a virtual course on digital essentials designed specifically for older adult caregivers and recipients of care beginning on Monday, August 9. The free, six-week course, Digital Essentials for Older Adult Caregivers & Recipients of Care, will empower attendees with the skills needed to navigate and understand the digital world.

This course is part of a CDC Foundation-supported project designed to help older adult caregivers and recipients of care during the pandemic and beyond. Training sessions include staying connected with friends and family members, best practices for navigating the internet safely, ordering groceries directly to your home, understanding online health resources, and more.

*** Caregivers age 60+ and recipients of care are encouraged to register for the course at Seniorplanet.org/caregiving . The deadline to register is THURSDAY, AUGUST 5. ***

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented an extraordinary challenge for older adults and their caregivers, who faced increased responsibilities and new stresses navigating this public health emergency," said Tom Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP. "At every turn, older adults and their caregivers demonstrated remarkable resilience and ability to solve problems. We're excited to work with the CDC Foundation on this new virtual course, and encourage older adults and their caregivers to sign up and participate."

In January, the CDC Foundation and NORC at the University of Chicago released a study examining the physical and mental well-being of community-dwelling older adults and their informal or unpaid caregivers during public health emergencies, such as COVID-19. The report found that both older adults and caregivers had significant concerns during the pandemic related to social isolation, mental health, use of technology, food delivery services, and more. To address the unmet needs of older adults and caregivers during public health emergencies, the report offers a number of recommendations, including investing in programs that improve technological literacy among older adults. The findings in the report formed the foundation of the virtual course.

"The CDC Foundation is proud to work with OATS on this virtual program that will enable older adults and their caregivers to learn the basics of how to use technology and access the Internet," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "We know that the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult time for many older adults and caregivers, and we are committed to learning from their experiences and making lasting changes that can help support their physical and mental wellbeing."

The development of this new virtual course brings together two leading nonprofit organizations that are focused on improving lives. For nearly two decades, OATS has worked to change how seniors age by empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to utilize technology and social media platforms. The CDC Foundation was created by Congress to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve more lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, private entities, and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

